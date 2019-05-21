No Name Special Super Storytellaz Comes to Q.E.D. Astoria

No Name producer / host Eric Vetter brings a stellar lineup of New York's best writing and storytelling talent to renowned performing arts, crafts, entertainment and teaching space Q.E.D. Astoria for No Name Special Super Storytellaz on Friday, May 31@ 7:30pm. Curated and co-hosted by author/storyteller Michele Carlo, the author of FISH OUT OF AGUA: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks, (Citadel Press) the show will feature Harmon Leon (Meet the Deplorables), Gabriel Pacheco (Laughing Skull Comedy Festival) an David Lawson (People's Improv Theater) and Menuhin Hart ( NBC's "Stand Up For Diversity")

Music at the show will be provided by BinderSuze the piano-vocal duo created and curated by Richard Binder and Alex DeSuze. Performers are subject to change. Doors open at 7:00pm. Admission is $10.00 (no purchase minimum). Q.E.D. Astoria is located at 27-16 23rd Avenue in Queens, N.Y. and can be reached by taking the "N" or "W"subway to the Ditmars Blvd. station.

For more information and directions, call 347.451.3873. or go to:

qedastoria.com/products/...





