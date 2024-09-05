Nina West to Star in INTO THE WOODS at Columbus' Palace Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For its 67th annual production, Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital will present “Into the Woods” March 7-9, 2025, at Columbus’ historic Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St. This Broadway-inspired production will benefit the Hospice and Palliative Care programs at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the only programs of their kind in central Ohio.

Butterfly Guild is an organization of women committed to raising funds for Nationwide Children’s Hospital and has raised approximately $5 million since its inception in 1908.

Directed by David Bahgat, Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) will return to the stage to support Nationwide Children’s Hospital, starring as The Witch. Sharing the stage will be: Hunter Minor (The Baker), Chloe Simon (The Baker's wife), Cassie Rea (Cinderella), Justin LaBelle (Cinderella's prince), Jakob Robinson (Jack), Lucy Robinson (Little Red), Kim Kish (Jack's mom), Zeke Moses (Milky White), Lizzy Miller (Rapunzel), Max Bartel (Rapunzel's prince), Michael Ruehrmund (Narrator), Bill Goldsmith (The Mysterious Man), Caleb Jeffries (The Wolf), Kim Garrison Hopcraft (Stepmother), Isidora Diaz (Lucinda), Patty McAvoy (Florinda), Cathy Bean (Cinderella's mother), Jen Robinson (Granny), Patrick Schaefer (The Steward), Erik Bobbitt (Cinderella's father).

"I am so excited to come home to Columbus and celebrate this incredible organization with this truly iconic production of ‘Into the Woods.’ This Sondheim classic is one of the best pieces ever written for the stage, and the opportunity to play The Witch is a dream come true," Levitt said.

Performance Schedule:

Exact show times are to be determined.

• Friday, March 7, evening

• Saturday, March 8, matinee

• Saturday, March 8, evening

• Sunday, March 9, sign language interpretation provided

To learn more about this year’s production, and sign up to be among the first to know when tickets go on sale and to receive a presale code 24 hours before sales begin, please visit: give.nationwidechildrens.org/IntotheWoods

