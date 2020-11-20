Nikki M. James, Andy Karl and More to Take Part in LOVE & SOUTHERN D!SCOMFORT Virtual EP Release Party

Patton Daye Slater Productions announced today the virtual release party for the Love & Southern D!scomfort EP (LASD). The album features music from the Broadway-bound musical of the same name. Award-winning actor, director, and producer Tamara Tunie ("Law and Order: SVU" and Julius Caesar on Broadway with Denzel Washington) has signed on to direct the show, with Tony-winning producer Ken Davenport (Once On This Island) serving as an executive consultant to the project. Patton Daye Slater Productions will produce the starry event in association with the Black Theatre Network and Rhythm and Soul Radio.

On Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 8:00 pm, Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Café) will host the release party that will include appearances by EP vocalists Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Andy Karl (Groundhog Day), Ramona Keller (Caroline, Or Change), Anthony Wayne (Tootsie), and Felicia P. Fields (The Color Purple). The LASD creative team, Monica L. Patton (book and lyrics), Bobby Daye (music and lyrics), Tamara Tunie (direction), and Ken Davenport (executive consultant) will join the performers to celebrate the EP and share its music with the public.

LASD creative team members Monica L. Patton and Bobby Daye are overjoyed to bring the music of their Broadway-aimed production into the world performed by such a renowned group of artists.

"Bobby and I are thrilled to share the rich and beautifully diverse music of Love & Southern D!scomfort through the EP," Patton said. "Like Janis Joplin, each song is a piece of our heart."

"It is not every day you get the opportunity to have powerhouse talent like these artists to bring your music to life," composer/lyricist Daye said. "Fasten your seatbelts!"

Patton is also pleased to welcome the Black Theatre Network and Rhythm And Soul Radio "into the fold" as marketing partners. The Black Theatre Network is the nation's premier organization of actors, playwrights, designers, technicians, academics, students, and theatre lovers. Created in 1994 and first aired on Harlem Community Radio, WHCR 90.3FM, Rhythm And Soul Radio is the ultimate "urban eclectic" radio show that features music and interviews with artists from the genres of R&B, Hip-Hop, Soul, Spoken Word, Reggae, Soca and much more.

The Love & Southern D!scomfort virtual EP release party will be available for viewing on the LASD Facebook Page and YouTube Channel. The event is free and open to the public but registration is required. To register visit www.lasdmusical.com. Additionally, the EP is now available wherever digital music is sold.

Set in the sultry south, Love & Southern D!scomfort is a timeless story about family dysfunction, skeletons in closets, and ultimately, understanding, love, forgiveness, and redemption. For more information about the musical and the EP visit www.lasdmusical.com. Additional details about Patton Daye Slater Productions can be found at www.pdsproductions.net. For specifics about the Black Theatre Network and Rhythm and Soul Radio, log on to www.blacktheatrenetwork.org and www.rhythmandsoulradio.com respectively.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You