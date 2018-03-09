Nicole Parker Joins FRIENDS-IN-LAW A New Pilot From NBC

Deadline has reported that former Elphaba, Nicole Parker has signed on for a leading role in a new NBC comedy pilot Friends-In-Law,

Written by THE MCCARTHYS creator Brian Gallivan, according to Deadline, "Friends-In-Law centers on Brian and Jake who are polar opposites and must quickly figure out how to coexist when their respective best friends, Margaret and Randy, decide to get married."

Parker will star opposite Devere Young and John Gemberling.

Well known for her six seasons on "MADtv," Nicole Parker made her Broadway debut in Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me. Other New York credits include Wicked, These Paper Bullets!, Laurencia in Fuente Ovejuna for Waterwell Productions. Regional credits include Pamina in The Magic Flute (Falcon Theater, Garry Marshall producer) and Juliet in the Second City's Romeo and Juliet Musical. Nicole spent two years performing as an actor and writer at Boom Chicago in Amsterdam as well as the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.





