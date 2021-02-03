Nick Quijano Commissioned Mother's And Father's Day Paintings Now Available At Fort Gansevoort
Send in the photograph of your choice for Nick Quijano to reference while creating your unique portrait.
Fort Gansevoort has announced that commissioned paintings by Nick Quijano are now available upon request for Mother's Day and Father's Day.Send in the photograph of your choice for Nick Quijano to reference while creating your unique portrait, each measuring 12.5 x 12.5 inches. For further information, please contact Alja Freier at alja@fortgansevoort.com. Nick Quijano's solo exhibition organized in collaboration with critically acclaimed Puerto Rican author, filmmaker, and DJ, Bobbito Garcia is on view online until February, 20, 2021. Please view the exhibition here. "Memories of Puerto Rico" is Fort Gansevoort's first exhibition with Nick Quijano, who was born in New York and is now based in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, from where he draws most of his inspiration.
