Nicholas Galitzine Plays Prince Charming in Upcoming CINDERELLA Movie Musical

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Nicholas Galitzine has joined the upcoming "Cinderella" movie musical as Prince Robert. He stars opposite singer Camila Cabello playing the title role.

The story is described as a modern retelling of the fairy tale.

Billy Porter will play the fairy godmother in the project, with Idina Menzel on board as the evil stepmother. James Corden is responsible for the original idea for the film, and will produce alongside Leo Pearlman. Kay Cannon wrote the script.

Galitzine is known for his role in "Share." He will star in an upcoming reboot of "The Craft."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles