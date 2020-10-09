Next Week Online: Join Irish Rep for an evening of poetry and art!

Join Irish Rep for an evening of poetry and art!

Give Me Your Hand runs for one week only! Reserve now for free! "Mr. Crowley and Ms. Molloy are fine company. It's all too easy to give them that requested hand." - New York Times CRITIC'S PICK! "The actors' chemistry is palpable... Durcan the poet, as muse to Crowley and Molloy, provides us with a most amusing evening." - Backstage "Give Me Your Hand is the most literate and lovely show to be staged in a long, long time." - New York Theatre Wire Next week, Irish Repertory Theatre , "the leader in streaming theater productions" ( Theatermania ) continues its Digital Fall Season with an all-new digital production of Give Me Your Hand, a poetical stroll through the National Gallery, London, with poems by Paul Durcan , starring Dearbhla Molloy (Dancing at Lughnasa ) and Dermot Crowley (The Weir). Tune in online as two of Ireland's finest actors take you on an imaginative virtual stroll through London's National Gallery. Using the poetry of award-winning Irish poet Paul Durcan, Crowley and Molloy breathe fresh life into each well-known painting with humor and grace. Performances run from Tuesday, Oct 13 through Sunday, October 18. This Performance on Screen is FREE to attend! Reservations are required. Irish Repertory Theatre asks that you please consider a donation of $25 per viewer. The event link will be emailed to you 2 hours before your selected performance begins. Open Captions will be available at the Thursday 7pm EDT and Saturday 3pm EDT performances.