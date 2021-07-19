Next Week! John Kander & Lin-Manuel Miranda

Vineyard Theatre presents

John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda:

Composers in Conversation

LIVE WATCH PARTY

July 22 at 7PM ET

Chat with other audience members

ON DEMAND

July 22 at 8:30PM thru July 25 at 11:59PM ET

PAY WHAT YOU CAN!

Reservations are required. Make yours today at www.vineyardtheatre.org

Vineyard Theatre's 2021 Gala Series culminates in an intimate conversation between legendary musical theatre composers John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago, The Vineyard's The Scottsboro Boys) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Hamilton). Join them as they share insights about their unique writing processes and reveal favorite selections from each other's songbooks, performed by some of Broadway's brightest stars!

Performances by

Heidi Blickenstaff ([title of show])

Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton)

Mandy Gonzalez (In The Heights)

Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway)

George Salazar (Be More Chill)

If you have any questions please contact the Box Office Monday-Friday 1PM-6PM at boxoffice@vineyardtheatre.org or by phone at 646-931-4711.

All proceeds from this special benefit event will directly support The Vineyard's artistic and education programs and re-opening plans, with Pay-What-You-Can tickets starting at $0.

All donations are fully tax-deductible.

Click HERE to get tickets!