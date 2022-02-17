New in the Shop: HAIRSPRAY, AMERICAN UTOPIA & More

Our Theatre Shop features all of your favorite original Broadway-themed designs, plus designs from over 30 hit Broadway shows. The shop is a partnership between BroadwayWorld and The Araca Group.

The newest arrivals feature merchandise from the tour of Hairspray and the Tony-winning production of David Byrne's American Utopia.

Check out the latest merch below!

The only thing better than Hairspray is this light blue HAIRSPRAY unisex tee, featuring the show logo on the front and You Can't Stop the Beat lyrics on the back.

Start your morning off right with this Good Morning Baltimore mug! Microwave safe, handwash recommended.

Even your little one can be a fan with this Mama I'm a Big Girl Now baby bib. Made of 100% combed ringspun cotton premium jersey. Machine wash, tumble dry low.

You'll look fabulous in this purple v-neck relaxed fit cotton tee featuring Tracy's classic hairstyle silhouette and the lyrics, Welcome to the 60's.

The only thing better than Hairspray is this black racerback cotton/poly tank top featuring an Ultra Clutch design on the front.

Show off your love for HAIRSPRAY with this cotton tote bag. This tote measures 15" x 16" and features the show art on both sides.

Run and tell your friends about this super comfy long sleeve cotton tee featuring the lyrics, Run and Tell That, in a design of colorful records.

Bundle up in this light grey hooded sweatshirt featuring the HAIRSPRAY logo on the front and the quote, "You gotta think big to be big" on the back.

Shop the full Hairspray collection here!

This woven blanket measures 50"x40" and featuresthe song title, "Everybody's Coming To My House."

These socks are essential for fans of all ages. Featuring a "home" pattern and the famous lyric, "Home Is WhereI Want To Be" across the soles. One Size Fits All.

Shop the full American Utopia collection here!