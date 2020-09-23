New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of September 21 - Nick Cordero, Laura Benanti, and More!

Check out all this week has to offer!

Music Now Available

Nick Cordero: Live Your Life

Live Your Life - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below is the recording of Nick Cordero's cabaret performance, directed and music directed by Emmy Award-winning Producer and Music Director, Michael J Moritz Jr. Prior to being diagnosed with coronavirus, Cordero and Moritz had been planning to release the recording of his celebrated cabaret act from 2019, but his plans were put on hold. Following his passing, the album will be released with his family's blessing to honor his legacy and celebrate the incredible talent and life that was tragically cut short. Proceeds from the album will go to benefit his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their young son Elvis. Nick Cordero's 42nd birthday would have been on 9/17/2020.Guest performers on the album include Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill, "You"), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Sara Chase (First Date, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), and Zach Braff (Bullets Over Broadway, "Scrubs").

Purchase on Amazon or BroadwayRecords.com.

Upcoming Music Releases

Diana Krall: This Dream of You

Performances from 2016-2017 sessions, mixed by Al Schmitt, on which she collaborated with late friend/longtime creative partner Tommy LiPuma. "But Beautiful," "That's All / Azure-Te," "Autumn In New York," "Almost Like Being In Love," "More Than You Know," "Just You, Just Me," "There's No You," "Don't Smoke In Bed," "This Dream Of You," "I Wished On The Moon," "How Deep Is The Ocean," "Singing In The Rain."

Purchase on Amazon.

Diana Ross & the Supremes Sing and Perform Funny Girl the Ultimate Edition

1968 album of The Supremes performing the score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill. Featuring the original U.S. stereo mix; the rare U.K. mono mix (with an extended version of Diana Ross' "People"; "The Supreme Mixes," reinstating Mary Wilson and Cindy Birdsong's original vocals not heard in 1968; and bonus tracks including previously unreleased alternate versions of "Cornet Man," "His Love Makes Me Beautiful," and "Sadie, Sadie" as well as live performances of "I'm the Greatest Star" and the Fanny Brice standard "My Man." "Cornet Man" (alternate vocal version), "People" (alternate vocal version), "Don't Rain On My Parade," "Sadie, Sadie" (alternate vocal version), "Don't Rain On My Parade" (alternate vocal version), "I Am Woman," "I'm The Greatest Star" (Live From "TCB"/1968), "Sadie, Sadie," "People," "My Man (Mon Homme), "The Music That Makes Me Dance" (alternate vocal version), "I'm The Greatest Star," "His Love Makes Me Beautiful" (alternate vocal version), "Funny Girl," "If A Girl Isn't Pretty" (alternate vocal version), "If A Girl Isn't Pretty," "I Am Woman" (alternate vocal version), "Cornet Man," "The Music That Makes Me Dance," "I'm The Greatest Star" (alternate vocal version), "Funny Girl" (alternate vocal version), "His Love Makes Me Beautiful."

Purchase on Amazon.

Josie Falbo: You Must Believe In Spring

Jazz singer Josie Falbo performs "You Must Believe in Spring," "A Night in Tunisia," "Joy Spring," "A Flower Is a Lovesome Thing," "A Sleepin' Bee," "Manhattan," "Heaven," "Just You, Just Me," "Midnight at the Starlight Haunted Ballroom," "Estate," "Devil May Care," "'Tis Autumn," "Tristeza." Liner notes by Howard Mandel.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3

From the Amazon series. Performers: Darius de Haas (as Shy Baldwin), Blossom Dearie, Julie London & Gregory Porter, Sons Of The Pioneers, Louis Prima, Pedrito Martinez, Peggy Lee, Gene Kelly & Debbie Reynolds & Donald O'Connor, Helen Merrill, Kay Starr, The Silver Belles, Doris Day & Paul Weston & His Music from Hollywood, Nina Simone.

Purchase on Amazon.

Willow

Concept album with score by Morgan Smith, Abigail Greenwood, and Sushi Soucy. Rachael Chau, Emma Freeman, Janeen Garcia, Abigail Greenwood, Madelyn Paterna.

Laura Benanti

Debut solo album with Sony Masterworks for Tony Award winning Laura Benanti. "Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk," "Someone You Loved," "What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?," "Sucker," "The Boy From...," "Go Slow," "Don't Worry 'Bout Me," "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," "Lose You to Love Me," "Wives and Lovers," "The Party's Over."

Purchase on Amazon.

The Liz Swados Project

World premiere recordings of 14 songs. Tribute to five-time Tony Award nominee, Liz Swados. Starr Busby, Sophia Anne Caruso, Damon Daunno, Amber Gray, Stephanie Hsu, Jo Lampert, Alicia Olatuja, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Grace McLean, and Ali Stroker, in addition to songwriter/performers The Bengsons, Heather Christian, Michael R. Jackson, Taylor Mac, Dave Malloy, Shaina Taub, and the late Michael Friedman, among others.

Purchase on Amazon.

Luba Mason: Triangle

Recorded live at the legendary Power Station studios with Joe Locke on vibes and James Genus on acoustic and electric bass.

Purchase on Amazon.

Films Now Available

Never Steal Anything Small

1959 musical film. James Cagney, Shirley Jones. Music by Allie Wrubel. "Never Steal Anything Small," "I'm Sorry, I Want a Ferrari," "I Haven't Got a Thing to Wear," "It Takes Love to Make a Home," "Helping Our Friends." Lyrics by Maxwell Anderson. Directed by Charles Lederer. Special Features: new audio commentary by Daniel Kremer and audio commentary by Lee Bambin; theatrical trailer; dual-layered bd50 disc. 94 minutes.

Purchase on Amazon.

Books Now Available

Until the Flood - Audiobook

Play by Dael Orlandersmith (Yellowman). Commissioned by the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Produced by the Arcola Theatre, London, United Kingdom, in 2019. Winner of the Scotsman Fringe First Award and the Stage Edinburgh Award. Narrated by the playwright.

Purchase on Amazon.

Finding Tulsa

Novel by Jim Provenzano. "Stan Grozniak, the once-rising star of 1990s gay cinema, shares how he almost self-sabotaged a prestigious directing gig after casting his rediscovered teenage summer stock crush. While still haunted by the death of Rick Dacker, the sexy star of his cult favorite action trilogy, Stan attempts a romance with actor Lance Holtzer, his 'Tulsa' from a small town Ohio production of the musical Gypsy."

Purchase on Amazon.

Gloria

An ambitious group of editorial assistants at a prestigious Manhattan-based literary magazine are each chasing the same dream: a life as successful writers-and to get out of their cubicles before they turn thirty. When a regular day at the office suddenly becomes anything but, the stakes for who will get to tell the career-making story are higher than ever.

Purchase on Amazon.

How to Defend Yourself

New play by writer, director, actor, and community builder Liliana Padilla. Thirteenth winner of the Yale Drama Series. Foreword by Ayad Akhtar.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases

I Can't Give You Anything but Love, Baby: Dorothy Fields and Her Life in the American Musical Theater

By Kristin Stultz Pressley

Biography of legendary Broadway/film librettist/lyricst Dorothy Fields (Annie Get Your Gun, Redhead, Sweet Charity).

Purchase on Amazon.

Linda Vista

Play by Tracy Letts, produced on Broadway by Second Stage in 2019.

At 50 years old, Wheeler is moving into an apartment of his own. Divorce and a dead-end job leave him faced with the challenge of building a brand new life as a middle-aged man. Wheeler's hilarious, tangled journey in Linda Vista is punctuated with complications, both painful and joyful, as he forges a new path. With a deftly crafted blend of humor and humanity, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts demonstrates the ultimate midlife crisis: the bewildering search for self-discovery once you've already grown up.

Purchase on Amazon.

