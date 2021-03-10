New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of March 8 - New Music From Andy Karl and Orfeh, Joshua Henry, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on UPCOMING RELEASES

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes new music from Andy Karl and Orfeh with Andrew Logan, a debut album from Joshua Henry, a new Randy Rainbow parody, and more!

Check out the full list below!

Music Available Now:

Joshua Henry: Guarantee

Debut album for Joshua Henry (The Wrong Man, Hamilton, The Scottsboro Boys). Tracks include "Guarantee," "Hold Me," "Possible," and "Stand Up."

Purchase on Amazon and iTunes.

Mill Girls

Four songs from new musical by Diana Lawrence, Samantha Beach, and Jess McLeod, plus bonus track of historical context by Lowell National Park Ranger Allison Horrocks and UMass-Lowell Professor Robert Forrant. Nikki Renée Daniels, Alysha Deslorieux, Nikhil Saboo, Bri Sudia, and Lucy Godinez.

Purchase on MillGirlsMusical.com.

To the tune of The Chordettes' hit single, "Mr. Sandman (Bring Me A Dream)". Original cover art by Justin "Squigs" Robertson.

Purchase on Amazon, iTunes and BroadwayRecords.com.

"Yesterday / Time After Time / Shallow"

Mashup by Andy Karl, Orfeh and Andrew Logan. Produced by Andrew Logan and Pamela Reswick with original arrangement/music direction by Steven Jamail and vocal arrangement by Andy Karl, Orfeh and Andrew Logan. Eric Garcia (guitar), David Kawamura (guitar), Quinton "Q" Robinson (drums) and Pamela Reswick (additional drum programming and keyboards).

Purchase on Amazon and iTunes.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Jane Monheit: Come What May

All-new collection of songbook classics. Produced by Jane Monheit, Wayne Haun, and Jamey Tate. "I Believe in You," "When a Woman Loves a Man," "Let's Take a Walk Around the Block," "Lush Life," "Let's Face the Music and Dance," "Samba Do Avião," "The Nearness of You," "On the Sunny Side of the Street," "The Man That Got Away," "My Funny Valentine."

Purchase on Amazon.

My Fair Lady - vinyl

Expanded 1964 original soundtrack. Score by Frederick Loewe and Allan Jay Lerner. All the songs from the film, plus 11 bonus tracks. Limited edition of 1000 individually numbered copies on transparent purple swirled vinyl.

Purchase on Amazon.

Once on This Island - vinyl

2017 revival cast recording of Lynn Ahrens/Stephen Flaherty score. Cast includes Lea Salonga, Alex Newell, Merle Dandridge, and Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Phillip Boykin, Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Emerson Davis, Alysha Deslorieux, Tyler Hardwick, Cassondra James, David Jennings, Grasan Kingsberry, Loren Lott, Kenita R. Miller, Isaac Powell, T. Oliver Reid, Aurelia Williams, and Mia Williamson. New orchestrations by new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin and AnnMarie Milazzo. Album produced by Elliott Scheiner, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Hunter Arnold, and Ken Davenport. On orange vinyl.

Purchase on Amazon or BroadwayRecords.com.

Films Now Available:

The Great Caruso

1951 (somewhat fictionalized) autobiographical musical film from M-G-M starring Mario Lanza. Directed by Richard Thorpe. New 1080p HD master sourced from 4K scan of original nitrate Technicolor negatives. Extras: Documentary Mario Lanza: Singing to the Gods; theatrical trailer. 109 minutes.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Film Releases:

Cinderella

Re-release of the 1969 Royal Ballet production. Antoinette Sibley, Anthony Dowell, Frederick Ashton, Robert Helpmann. Choreography and production, Frederick Ashton. Music, Sergei Prokofiev. Orchestra of the Royal Opera House. John Lanchbery, conductor. Previously released by Kultur.

Purchase on Amazon.

Faust

2019 Royal Opera production of Charles Gounod's opera. Directed by Oliver Mears. Michael Fabiano, Erwin Schrott, Irina Lungu, GermánE. Alcántara, Stéphane Degout, Marta Fontanals-Simmons, Carole Wilson. Royal Opera Chorus. Orchestra of the Royal Opera House. Dan Ettinger, conductor. Extras: "Why the Royal Opera love performing Faust"; Erwin Schrott and Dan Ettinger discuss the character Méphistophélès in Faust.

Purchase on Amazon.

Le nozze di Figaro

2014 Theater an der Wien production of Mozart's opera. Bo Skovhus, Christine Schäfer, Mari Eriksmoen, Andrè Schuen, Elisabeth Kulman, Ildikó Raimondi, Peter Kálmán, Mauro Peter, Arnold Schoenberg Chor. Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor. Concentus Musicus Wien. Bonus: documentary: Nikolaus Harnoncourt - Between Obsession and Perfection (Le nozze di Figaro).

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases:

50 Women in Theatre

Marsha Norman, Daryl Roth Cheryl Robson, editors. Introduction by Dr. Susan Croft. An overview of post-war theatre and 25 exclusive interviews with leading women theatre-makers. 208 pages.

Purchase on Amazon.

Hymn

Play by Lolita Chakrabarti. Published to coincide with the world premiere at London's Almeida Theatre in February 2021, starring Adrian Lester and Danny Sapani. 64 pages.

Purchase on Amazon.