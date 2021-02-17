New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of February 15 - THE WELLSONGS PROJECT, Survival Guide For SIX Fans, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes The Wellsongs Project, featuring Kate Baldwin, Ethan Slater, and more. Plus, check out Don't Lose Your Head: Life Lessons from the Six Ex-Wives of Henry VIII, which has been described as "An Unofficial Survival Guide for Fans of the Musical Six."

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available:

The Wellsongs Project

Collection of 16 new songs performed by a cast that includes Kate Baldwin, Christine Andreas, Lisa Howard, Ethan Slater, Jason Gotay, Margo Seibert, Allie Trimm, Lisa Brescia, Bradley Gibson, Halle Hunt, Marissa McGowan, Michael Mendez, Will Reynolds, and Vishal Vaidya. Produced by Michael A. Pizzi with music direction by Brian Cavanagh-Strong. Engineered by James Yost, mixed by Jahn Sood, and mastered by Patrick Derivaz. All proceeds of this album will go towards providing performing arts opportunities for children with special needs.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Upcoming Music Releases:

A follow-up to Parker's Broadway Soul, Vol. 1. New collection of Broadway classics reimagined. Created as a full musical, and featuring Jackie Cox, Shoshana Bean, Blaine Alden Krauss, and Natalie Joy Johnson. An eclectic array of songs from musicals as diverse as Hedwig and the Angry Inch, South Pacific, A Chorus Line, The Wiz, Follies, The Music Man and more, all filtered through the sound of a queer artist of color. Produced, arranged and orchestrated by Sonny Paladino, and co-produced by Rich Mercurio.

Purchase on Amazon.

Marguerite

Original cast recording of Michael Cooper/Anton Dudley solo musical score. Starring Cady Huffman. Presented at Astoria Performing Arts Center in November 2019. Traces the life of Marguerite Bourgeoys, the first female saint of Canada. 30 tracks.

Purchase on Amazon.

Collection of some of the duo's favorites songs by some of their favorite composers, as well as three original tunes. "I've Got Just About Everything," "Sweet Kentucky Ham," "Better Than Anything," "The Shadow of Your Smile," "Two for the Road," "Old Friends / Bookends," "When This Love Affair Is Over," "I Think It's Going to Rain Today," "In a Quiet Place (Kei's Song)," "I Wish I'd Met You," "Dragonfly," "Thirty Years," "Some Other Time."

Purchase on Amazon.

Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert: All The Girls

Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert's personal celebration of womanhood in all its complexities and varied expressions. Adapted from the show of the same name. Songs by Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Fred Ebb & John Kander, a medley from musicals featuring iconic female duets, art songs, cabaret material, and settings of poems written expressly for them by the show's music director, Joseph Thalken (who expanded the orchestrations from four to ten pieces for this recording). "You Are My Best Friend," "Lovely Lies," "What Did You Do to Your Face," "Everybody Says Don't," "There Are Delicacies," "I Have Loved Hours at Sea," "Marilyn Miller," "Shows we could have starred in together" medley - Rebecca & Sally," "A QUOI Bon Dire," "War Song," "Isn't This Better?," "Millwork," "Not Funny," "Be Careful."

Purchase on Amazon.

Something Wonderful: Peggy Lee Sings The Great American Songbook

40 tracks from 1951-52's "The Peggy Lee Show," most tracks previously unissued. Standards from Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers, Hoagy Carmichael, and more. Liner notes by journalist Joe Marchese. Deluxe digi-pak packaging. Compiled to accompany the 2020 PBS documentary, Fever: The Music Of Peggy Lee.

Purchase on Amazon.

Films Now Available:

San Francisco

1936 musical film. Black & white. Stars Clark Gable, Jeanette MacDonald and Spencer Tracy. Title song composed by Bronislaw Kaper and Walter Jurmann, with lyrics by Gus Kahn. New 1080p HD master from nitrate preservation elements. 115 minutes.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Film Releases:

From Here To Eternity

Premiere West End production. Music and lyrics by Stuart Brayson and Tim Rice and book by Bill Oakes. Cast includes Darius Campbell, Robert Lonsdale, Rebecca Thornhill, Siubhan Harrison, and Ryan Sampson. NTSC format (Region 2/PAL format released in 2014).

Purchase on Amazon.

Damn Yankees

1958 film based on the Broadway musical. Directed by George Abbott and Stanley Donen. Score by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. Cast includes Tab Hunter, Gwen Verdon, Ray Walston. New 1080p HD master sourced from 4K scan of preservation separation masters.

Purchase on Amazon.

Books Now Available:

American Theatre Ensembles Volume 2: Post-1995: Rude Mechs, The Builders Association, Pig Iron, Radiohole, The Civilians, and 600 Highwaymen

By Mike Vanden Heuvel

Second volume in series, covering the years 1996-2018. Overview of ensemble-based creation within the general historical and cultural contexts of the period, followed by a detailed study of the evolution of ensemble-based work. Contributors examine matters such as influence, funding, production and legacies, as well as the forms of collective devising and creation, while presenting close readings of the companies' most prominent works. Volume 1, American Theatre Ensembles: Post 1970, covering the years 1970-1995, released earlier.

Purchase on Amazon.

Don't Lose Your Head: Life Lessons from the Six Ex-Wives of Henry VIII

By Harriet Marsden

"An Unofficial Survival Guide for Fans of the Musical Six." Witty book of essential life advice, history, and trivia ... written from the perspectives of each of the different women around Henry VIII. 192 pages.

Purchase on Amazon.

Musicals: The Definitive Illustrated Story

Second edition of 2015 book. Foreword by Elaine Paige. From Show Boat and The Wizard of Oz to Les Misérables and Hamilton ... beautifully illustrated book covers the complete history of the genre, from its earliest origins in dance halls and vaudeville, to the record-breaking West End musicals and spectacular Broadway shows of today. The history, plots, and stars of musical theatre and movie musicals; choreography and set and costume design; profiles of successful creators. 360 pages.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases:

The Big Parade: Meredith Willson's Musicals from The Music Man to 1491

By Dominic McHugh

The author uses newly uncovered letters, manuscripts, and production files to reveal Meredith Willson's unusual combination of experiences in his pre-Broadway career that lead him to compose The Music Man at the age of 55. McHugh also gives an in-depth look at the reception of The Music Man and examines the strengths and weaknesses of Willson's other three musicals, with his sustained commitment to innovation and novelty. Packed with new revelations about the processes involved in writing these works, as well as the trials and tribulations of working in the commercial theatre. Part of OUP's Broadway Legacies series. 280 pages

Purchase on Amazon.

Drama

By David Rockwell and Bruce Mau. Sam Lubell, editor.

David Rockwell's fascination with theater has long informed his built work, which includes hotels, restaurants, and cultural institutions. Explores the core principles that Rockwell uses to enhance the impact of his architecture, with contributions from experts across the creative world. A new insight into the work of an important contemporary architect and a compelling case for the virtues of interdisciplinary collaboration. 312 pages.

Purchase on Amazon.