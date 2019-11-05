New York Theatre Workshop 2020 Gala Will Honor Rachel Chavkin and Jordan Roth

New York Theatre Workshop announced today that the NYTW 2020 Gala will honor NYTW Usual Suspect & Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, Three Pianos at NYTW) and Tony Award-winning producer Jordan Roth (Hadestown). The Gala will be held on Monday, February 3 at Capitale (130 Bowery, New York, NY 10013).

"Rachel and Jordan are both visionaries pushing our art form and our industry forward and it's a joy to celebrate them this February!" said NYTW Artistic Director James C. Nicola and Managing Director Jeremy Blocker. "Rachel is one of the most talented directors working in the theatre today. She's a generous collaborator and a champion for other artists and their work, and we're honored that she calls New York Theatre Workshop an artistic home. Jordan is an industry leader who has brought some of the most exciting work of the last decade to Broadway. He's a thought-leader and a pillar of our community, and we're genuinely moved by his enthusiasm for the artists who gather to make work at NYTW. It seems fitting that Jordan gave a wonderful Broadway home to one of our most memorable collaborations with Rachel-Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown."

Rachel Chavkin received the 2019 Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Director of a Musical for Hadestown. She is a director, writer, and dramaturg, as well as the founding Artistic Director of Brooklyn-based ensemble the TEAM (theteamplays.org) whose work has been seen all over London and the U.K. including The National Theatre, the Royal Court, and multiple collaborations with The National Theatre of Scotland. Selected freelance work: Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (Ars Nova, A.R.T., Broadway), Matt Gould and Carson Kreitzer's Lempicka (Williamstown), Caryl Churchill's Light Shining in Buckinghamshire (a??New York Theatre Workshop), Marco Ramirez's The Royale (Old Globe, a??Lincoln Center), Bess Wohl's Small Mouth Sounds (Ars Nova, Off-Broadway, national tour), Sarah Gancher's I'll Get You Back Again (Round House), and multiple collaborations with Taylor Mac including The Lily's Revenge, Act 2 (HERE). In addition to her awards for Hadestown, Chavkin is a recipient of a Tony Award nomination for Best Direction of a Musical, three Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, multiple Lortel Award nominations, two Doris Duke Impact Award nominations, and the 2017 Smithsonian Award for Ingenuity along with Dave Malloy, with whom she is working on an upcoming adaptation of Moby Dick (A.R.T. December 2019). Her first film, Remind Me, was an official selection of the Venice and Beverly Hills Film Festivals. Proud NYTW Usual Suspect and Member SDC.

Jordan Roth is recognized as a style influencer and talented creator. As a theatre innovator, Jordan champions shows that push the boundaries of Broadway and creates uniquely welcoming experiences for audiences and artists. Jujamcyn's five Broadway theatres are the St. James, Al Hirschfeld, August Wilson, Eugene O'Neill, and Walter Kerr, where current productions include the Tony Award-Winning Best Musicals Hadestown and The Book of Mormon as well as Moulin Rouge, Mean Girls and Frozen. As a producer, he has won five Tony Awards, including Hadestown (2019 Best Musical), Angels in America (2018 Best Revival of a Play), which broke records as the most Tony-nominated play in Broadway history, Kinky Boots (2013 Best Musical), Clybourne Park (2012 Best Play) and Hair (2009 Best Revival of a Musical).

The NYTW Annual Gala raises nearly 10% of the Off-Broadway company's annual budget. Funds raised at this one-night-only event help NYTW to mount five world class productions each season and to share them with more than 50,000 audience members. Proceeds also support NYTW's Artist Workshop activities through which nearly 2,000 artists develop more than 80 projects each year and their Education Initiatives including Learning Workshop, Mind the Gap, and Public Programs that serve over 1,600 students of all ages.

Event tickets begin at $1,250 with tables starting at $12,500 and can be purchased at www.nytw.org or by calling 212-780-9037. Please note that the schedule for the evening is subject to change.





