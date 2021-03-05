New York Theatre Ballet Presents LIFT Lab Live At St. Marks's Church-in-the-Bowery

New York Theatre Ballet will present the second installment of LIFT Lab Live, an in-house live performance series created in the fall, that provides emerging and established choreographers with a safe space to create and offers audiences a safe space to experience live music and live performances of new choreography.

LIFT Lab Live will take place from April 7-May 1, 2021 at St. Marks's Church-in-the-Bowery, 131 East 10th Street (entrance on 11th Street), 2nd floor, with performances on Wednesdays & Fridays at 8pm and Saturdays at 7pm.

Tickets are $20 general admission, available at https://nytb.org/calendar-and-tickets/view/SPRING-LIFT-LAB-LIVE/.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online and will not be sold at the door.

Choreographers and Composers (3-4 per program date)

Richard Alston / J. S. Bach

Claire Davison / Erik Satie

Sonia Dawkins / tbd

Julian Donahue / Zenobia Powell Perry

Nicolo Fonte / tbd

Clove Galilee / tbd

Jennifer Goggans / Kelly Moran

José Limón / Frédéric Chopin

Marco Pelle / Felix Mendelssohn

Amanda Treiber / Ryan Anthony Francis

Jean Volpe / Pyotr Tchaikovsky

William Whitener / Enrique Granados

James Whiteside / tbd

ALL PROGRAMS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

Audience will be limited to 10 guests per performance to allow for proper social distancing. NYTB utilizes hospital grade IQAir filters, seats will be separated by clear partitions, and doors and windows will remain open for added ventilation. Masks are required to be worn at all times by everyone, including dancers. Each performance will run approximately 45 minutes with no intermission. Please make sure to arrive on time. Guests will not be admitted once the performance begins.