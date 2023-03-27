Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New York Premiere of AHUTI to Open at The Joyce Theater in May

The cross-cultural collaboration from Nrityagram Dance Ensemble and Chitrasena Dance Company, Āhuti, will play The Joyce Theater from May 9-14. 

Mar. 27, 2023  
New York Premiere of AHUTI to Open at The Joyce Theater in May

The Joyce Theater Foundation will present the New York premiere of a momentous partnership between two revered South Asian dance companies. The cross-cultural collaboration from Nrityagram Dance Ensemble and Chitrasena Dance Company, Āhuti, will play The Joyce Theater from May 9-14. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

A thrilling performance of Odissi classical dance from India and traditional Kandyan dance from Sri Lanka, Āhuti, meaning "offering," bridges the gap between these two historic and unique dance forms. The acclaimed Nrityagram Dance Ensemble and Chitrasena Dance Company collaborated across cultures, styles, and borders to bring this vision that is centuries in the making to life. Through movement and music, these two companies have developed a fascinating cultural dialogue rooted in their own native dance vocabularies. Stunningly rich in tradition, Āhuti is simultaneously steeped in and dedicated to ancient practices while carrying each company's distinct art form into the 21st century.

ABOUT THE COMPANIES

Nrityagram Dance Ensemble is regarded as one of the foremost dance companies of India, with over twenty-five years of diligent practice, teaching, and performance. The Ensemble has nurtured celebrated dancers such as Surupa Sen and Bijayini Satpathy, performs all over India, tours Australia, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, South Africa, U.K., and tours the U.S. annually. Steeped in and dedicated to ancient practice, the Ensemble is also committed to carrying Indian dance into the twenty-first century. They not only explore creative expansions of tradition but commission fresh compositions from leading musicians. At Nrityagram, traditional practice is infused with a bright contemporary spirit, which has captured the imagination of people worldwide.

Chitrasena Dance Company is Sri Lanka's oldest dance company, and was established in the 1940s by Guru Chitrasena, who was instrumental in bringing Sri Lanka's traditional dances from the village rituals to the Modern Stage. Today, the dance school and company continue to use traditional dance to create cutting-edge contemporary dance theater.

ABOUT The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation ("The Joyce," Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for almost four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K-12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances - both digital and in-person - for audiences of over 150,000.

The Joyce Theater presents Vuyani Dance Theater in Cion: A Requiem of Ravel's Boléro from April 12-16. The performance schedule is as follows: Wed 7:30pm; Thu-Fri 8pm; Sat 2pm & 8pm; Sun 2pm. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.




Related Stories
THE GREAT GATSBY & More Set for Paper Mill Playhouse 23-24 Season Photo
THE GREAT GATSBY & More Set for Paper Mill Playhouse 23-24 Season
Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed its 2023–2024 season of five musicals. See the full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Video: Nathan Lane Looks Back on Broadway Career, Robin Williams & More Photo
Video: Nathan Lane Looks Back on Broadway Career, Robin Williams & More
Nathan Lane sat down with Willie Geist on Sunday Today to look back on his career while starring on Broadway in Pictures From Home. Lane also discussed his friendship with the late Robin Williams, why he had to 'grow up quickly' during his difficult childhood, transitioning from Broadway to Hollywood, and more. Watch the video interview now!
Video: Watch Highlights from the Original Run of RAGTIME Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from the Original Run of RAGTIME
Tonight's the night! The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit reunion concert of Ragtime will take place at the Minskoff Theatre. As we await the big night, recap some of our favorite original Ragtime moments with these videos!
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Releases New Block Of Tickets Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Releases New Block Of Tickets
A new block of tickets is now on sale the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical for performances through Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Co-Producers Set as PRIMA FACIE Begins RehearsalsBroadway Co-Producers Set as PRIMA FACIE Begins Rehearsals
March 27, 2023

Emmy Award winner Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) started rehearsals in New York City today for her Broadway debut in Prima Facie. The production's co-producers have also been announced! Learn more here!
Video: Lea Salonga and David Korins Tour the Newly Transformed Broadway Theatre For HERE LIES LOVEVideo: Lea Salonga and David Korins Tour the Newly Transformed Broadway Theatre For HERE LIES LOVE
March 27, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for Here Lies Love. Check out an all new video, featuring Lea Salonga and David Korins touring the newly transformed Broadway Theatre!
Illusionist Antonio Díaz 'El Mago Pop' Will Bring Solo Show to Broadway This SummerIllusionist Antonio Díaz 'El Mago Pop' Will Bring Solo Show to Broadway This Summer
March 27, 2023

Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop”, the most successful illusionist the continent of Europe has ever produced, announced that he will soon make his Broadway debut with a special version of his wildly successful, eponymous show, El Mago Pop.
Photos: Ariana Grande Shares Photos With Cynthia Erivo Behind the Scenes For the WICKED FilmPhotos: Ariana Grande Shares Photos With Cynthia Erivo Behind the Scenes For the WICKED Film
March 27, 2023

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share some photos of herself and Cynthia Erivo behind the scenes of the upcoming Wicked film.
Wake Up With BWW 3/27: SWEENEY TODD Reviews, Plus a Message From Nathan Lane!Wake Up With BWW 3/27: SWEENEY TODD Reviews, Plus a Message From Nathan Lane!
March 27, 2023

Top stories: Read the reviews for Sweeney Todd on Broadway, and watch a message from Nathan Lane in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
share