New York Philharmonic Launches MAHLER'S NEW YORK: A DIGITAL FESTIVAL

The New York Philharmonic has launched Mahler's New York: A Digital Festival (April 16-30) today. The two-week celebration invites online audiences to explore the life and work of the composer / conductor who served as their tenth Music Director.

The first week features three Facebook and YouTube Premiere broadcasts. Tonight (Thursday, April 16) at 7:30 p.m. EDT, the Philharmonic will rebroadcast the 2005 Live From Lincoln Center episode featuring Mahler's Symphony No. 1 conducted by then Music Director Lorin Maazel, presented in partnership with Lincoln Center at Home. The stream will include a welcome greeting from Music Director Jaap van Zweden and will be available on demand after the broadcast.

On Saturday, April 18 at 2:00 p.m. EDT, the Philharmonic, Unitel, CBS, and The Leonard Bernstein Office will co-present a rebroadcast of Who Is Gustav Mahler?, a Young People's Concert hosted by then Music Director Leonard Bernstein, televised in 1960. This video will be available for 24 hours on Facebook in the US.

On Monday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. EDT, the Philharmonic will rebroadcast a 2011 performance of Mahler's Kindertotenlieder, conducted by then Music Director Alan Gilbert and featuring baritone Thomas Hampson. The performance at the Leipzig Gewandhaus marked the 100th anniversary of Mahler's death and final Philharmonic season, and the 150th anniversary of his birth. Viewers can stream this video on Facebook and YouTube Premieres; it will be available on demand after the broadcast.

The first chapter of the New York Philharmonic Archives exhibit in partnership with Google Arts & Culture is now available to explore. The exhibit tells the story of Mahler's New York in five chapters: his arrival in 1908; his Philharmonic tenure (1909-11), including the repertoire he performed and his relationship with management, musicians, and critics; and the city's influence on his music.

The first Mahler-related Learning @ Home activity guide for kids and families is also now available here.

Photo Credit: Chris Lee





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You