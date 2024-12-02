New York Philharmonic Appoints Matías Tarnopolsky President And CEO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Matías Tarnopolsky will become the New York Philharmonic’s President and CEO, effective January 1, 2025.

Tarnopolsky currently serves as president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts, following his tenure as executive and artistic director of Cal Performances at the University of California, Berkeley. He previously held top artistic posts at orchestras around the world, including as Vice President, Artistic Planning, at the New York Philharmonic, 2005–09, as well as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and BBC Symphony Orchestra.

New York Philharmonic Board Co-Chairmen Peter W. May and Oscar L. Tang said: “Matías Tarnopolsky is a singular figure among orchestral leaders. Building on his lifelong love for our art form, he has forged impactful collaborations with orchestral musicians and dynamic artistic leaders. He is also a force for innovation who has created new ways of connecting with communities and tapping into emerging technologies. His extensive executive experience is enhanced by his time on the ground at the Philharmonic, when he oversaw artistic planning, giving him unusual insight into New York City's vibrant cultural landscape. We know that Matías will be a visionary partner for Gustavo Dudamel as we prepare for his arrival as our next Music and Artistic Director.”

Photo credit: Jeff Fusco