New York Philharmonic Adds Newly Recorded Concert to NYPhil+

Today, the New York Philharmonic has added a second newly recorded concert to NYPhil+, the new on-demand streaming service launched last month. The concert is conducted by Tito Muñoz in his Philharmonic debut, and features pianist Aaron Diehl as soloist in selections from Mary Lou Williams's Zodiac Suite (in which he is joined by bassist Paul Sikivie and drummer Aaron Kimmel) and William Grant Still's Out of the Silence, from Seven Traceries. The concert will be available to stream on NYPhil+ for 90 days.

The all-American program also includes Ives's The Unanswered Question and Copland's Quiet City, featuring Philharmonic Principal Trumpet Christopher Martin and English horn player Ryan Roberts, and Copland's Appalachian Spring Suite (for 13 instruments).

Subscriptions to NYPhil+ are $4.99 / month or $50 / year. Click here for an updated listing of content available on NYPhil+. A full suite of apps for NYPhil+ will launch on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, and Roku later this month.

Photo credit: Chris Lee