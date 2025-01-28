New York Festival Of Song to Present Le Tour De France

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Festival of Song, led by Artistic Director Steven Blier, will kick off its first concert of the new year with Le tour de France on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center.

Le tour de France is a musical voyage to the four corners of France, from Brittany to the Riviera, ending with a deluxe stay in Paris. The program includes songs by Francis Poulenc, Joseph Canteloube, André Caplet, Gustav Mahler, Michel Legrand, Charles Trénet, and others, featuring the superb vocal talent of soprano Nicoletta Berry, mezzo-soprano Erin Wagner, tenor Daniel McGrew and baritone Theo Hoffman, with pianists Steven Blier and Bénédicte Jourdois.

"This musical tour of France sweeps us from the rugged north to languid south, with stops in her cities, her countryside, her coastline, and her eastern border," Steven Blier said. "We're in expert hands: French pianist Bénédicte Jourdois, a musician of élan, panache, and savoir-faire, planned the concert with me. Our vocalists are a super-elegant team of NYFOS favorites, all of whom started their careers with us and are now denizens of halls like Carnegie and the Met. I cannot wait to share this gorgeous program with you."

All NYFOS programming is funded, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

The NYFOS Mainstage and the NYFOS Next series are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Concert Information

New York Festival of Song: Le tour de France

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center | 129 W 67th St | New York, NY 10023

Tickets: $20 - $79; Students $10; also available as part of NYFOS Spring 2025 Season 3-Concert Subscription package

Link: https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/new-york-festival-of-song-le-tour-de-france/

*Tickets include access to a complimentary reception with the artists in the upper lobby after the show

Program:

Songs by Francis Poulenc, Joseph Canteloube, André Caplet, Gustav Mahler, Michel Legrand, Charles Trénet and others.