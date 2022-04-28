New York Composers Circle Announces Concert Celebrating Contemporary Masters

New York Composers Circle will present a Celebration of Contemporary Masters concert on Wednesday, May 18 at 7:00 PM at Church of the Transfiguration ("Little Church Around the Corner"), 1 East 29th Street in Manhattan.

The program will feature violinist Rolf Schulte, who will perform 20th century master Stefan Wolpe's Second Piece for Violin Alone, Donald Martino's Fantasy-Variations, and will be joined by pianist Christopher Oldfather for Wolpe-disciple Raoul Pleskow's Contrasts for Violin and Piano. Performers will also include Jacqueline Milena Thompson, soprano; Jessica Bowers, mezzo-soprano; Linda Wetherill, flute, Esther Lamneck, clarinet and Oren Fader, guitar.

Works by NYCC members to be performed are the Pleskow Contrasts, David Mecionis's Waiting in Six Lines, Roger Blanc's Pendulum, Tamara Cashour's 'Baldi Buddy Ol' Pal, Jeffrey Niederhoffer's les pierres éclatent, Dary John Mizelle's A World of Differences and the late John Eaton's Tocotín.

The Mecionis, Blanc, Cashour, Pleskow. Niederhoffer, Eaton and Mizelle pieces will be World Premieres. Information about NYCC composers can be found at https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/composers/member-directory.html.

Tickets for the May 18 concert are $20, available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nycc-presents-a-celebration-of-contemporary-music-masters-tickets-224121763227, or at the door. Seniors are $15 and students are free.

For more information, call 201-675-7096 or visit https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/. This concert is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

The New York Composers Circle is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, artistic and educational organization dedicated to new music - its creation, its performance, and the development of new audiences. Its members and supporters are composers, performers, and music lovers. Its activities include concerts of new music, monthly salons at which composers play and discuss new works and works in progress for fellow members and guests and hear talks by various members of the new-music community, an annual competition open only to nonmembers, and a program of outreach concerts to benefit the broader community and to attract new concert audiences. Much more about them at https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/.