New York City Gay Men's Chorus Will Host a Showtunes Singalong with Brian Nash

Broadway pianist Brian Nash takes the (virtual) stage with Harmony Helper on the New York City Gay Men's Chorus Facebook page on Tuesday, June 30 at 8pm EST, for a Showtunes Sing-a-Long.

He'll be leading some of your favorite musical hits, with all donations benefiting NYCGMC.

Learn more and tune in at https://www.facebook.com/nycgmc.

