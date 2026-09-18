New York City Gay Men's Chorus Sets 47th Season Featuring Pride, Holiday and Juneteenth Concerts

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus has officially announced its 47th concert season, titled In Full Flourish.

Across a dynamic lineup spanning holiday camp, radical transformation, public recognition, resilience, and Pride, the 2026–2027 season explores the music, humor, gestures, and shared language that help queer people find one another and claim space together.

Artistic Director John J. Atorino states, “I'm so thrilled to enter NYCGMC's 47th season as we sing together and chase joy all season long. This season, we'll perform in five iconic New York City venues while exploring the ways we find one another, connect, and celebrate as a community so that we can all flourish. Each week, I remind NYCGMC that we don't just sing next to each other—we sing with each other, a distinction that asks us to listen more deeply, see others around us, and recognize the power of our voices when they come together. That spirit of connection, joy, and belonging is at the heart of this season, and I can't wait to share it with our audiences and our city."

Through bold performances and stories drawn straight from the community, In Full Flourish honors not one path to visibility, but the many ways individuals become more fully themselves when voices are heard, understood, and raised together.

The following is the line-up for NYCGMC's 47th Season:

Cultivated: Ten Years of TONEWALL

Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Five Angels Theater, 789 10th Avenue

Join TONEWALL, NYCGMC's award-winning pop a cappella ensemble, for a 10th-anniversary celebration of queer artistry, discovery, and belonging. Featuring favorites by LGBTQ+ artists and allies, the concert honors the roots, community, and shared purpose that have helped TONEWALL grow from the ground up into an intentional home.

Tickets: http://igfn.us/form/m6haew

Hallokween

Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street

NYCGMC's annual Halloween fundraiser and costume dance party returns for its third year. Featuring drag performances, costume contests, and dancing, Hallokween invites ghouls, gays, fiends, and friends to party for a cause.

Tickets: https://igfn.us/form/27yprg

Yuletide Gay(er)

Friday, December 11, 2026 at 8:00 PM, Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

NYU Skirball Center, 566 LaGuardia Place

Holiday tradition gets a joyful queer twist as NYCGMC returns to NYU Skirball. Featuring spectacular vocals, festive camp, and music made famous by Cher, Bonnie Tyler, Mariah Carey, Natalie Cole, and more, the concert blends Hanukkah traditions, Christmas shenanigans, and queer joy. (Tickets on sale October 22.)

Harmony Gala

Wednesday, March 3, 2027 at 6:00 PM

Edison Ballroom, 240 West 47th Street

NYCGMC's annual gala brings together artists, advocates, friends, and supporters for an evening of performance, celebration, and purpose. Every ticket, table, and sponsorship directly sustains the music and mission behind the Chorus.

Fantastical Becoming: A TDOV Concert

Friday, March 26, 2027 at 8:00 PM

Great Hall at The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, 7 East 7th Street

Featuring trans and nonbinary members of NYCGMC alongside the Youth Pride Chorus, this free concert celebrates identity, self-determination, and the powerful possibilities of becoming. Part of The Cooper Union's Gardiner Foundation Great Hall Forum series.

Gaydar

Sunday, April 18, 2027 at 8:00 PM

David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza

Some songs work like a signal: you hear the opening notes and immediately look around to see who else knows exactly what's coming. Featuring music made famous by Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Chaka Khan, P!nk, Selena, and more, Gaydar transforms that spark of recognition into a full-scale choral celebration of the music that connects generations of queer people.

Clack! That! Fan!: A Pride Celebration at Full Volume

Wednesday, June 9, 2027 at 8:00 PM

Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue

Audiences are invited to bring a fan and help create the loudest fan clack in the country's largest cathedral. The evening fills the space with queer anthems and a coordinated, reverberating expression of queer joy loud enough to drown out hate.

Still Shining: A Juneteenth Concert

Friday, June 18, 2027, time to be announced

The Whitney Museum, 99 Gansevoort Street

Through powerful solos and personal stories from NYCGMC's Black singers, Still Shining honors freedom, resilience, cultural memory, and the enduring brilliance and complexity of living at the intersection of Black and queer identities.

Season subscriptions, newsletter sign-ups, and individual ticket details can be found by visiting www.nycgmc.org.

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