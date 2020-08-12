New York City Drag Star Strawberry Fields Returns To Digital PrideFest With THE STRAWBERRY SOCIAL: A SECOND HELPING
The event takes place August 16th, 2020.
New York City drag star Strawberry Fields will be making her second appearance for Digital PrideFest on August 16th, 2020 in an online exclusive, all-live singing cabaret, "The Strawberry Social: A Second Helping".
Strawberry was the winner of The Metropolitan Room's 2015 New York's Next Top Drag Queen competition, and a top five finalist in season 6 of So You Think You Can Drag. She was a featured performer at the 2019 Austin International Drag Festival and headlined the first ever LuminoCity Festival on Thanksgiving night 2019. Currently, she is the hostess of her own popular interview series, Backstage 'Berry. She's making her return to the world of digital entertainment with "The Strawberry Social: A Second Helping", the follow up to her original Digital PrideFest show. This new show features an all-live singing collection of showtunes, standards and Disney favorites, as Strawberry will bring her song book directly from the clubs and cabarets of the Big Apple live right into her fans' living rooms!
"I am so excited and honored that Digital PrideFest is having me back to do another show this summer! "The Strawberry Social" was such a creatively fulfilling project for me to tackle during quarantine and I jumped at the chance to do it again, It fired up my creative juices and "The Strawberry Social: A Second Helping" is a new show filled with new songs, new costumes and a new, never before seen intermission video! I'm thankful once again for the opportunity to bring this show to the stage digitally and I cannot wait to show it to my fans, friends and family this Sunday!" Strawberry Fields said.
The Strawberry Social takes place live at 7pm EDT on Sunday August 16th, 2020.
Tickets are $10 and are available at www.strawberryshow.com
