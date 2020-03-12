New York City Center Cancels All Performances Due to Covid-19
New York City Center has released the following statement regarding event cancellations amid the Covid-19 outbreak:
"In accordance with Governor Cuomo's ban on public gatherings greater than 500 people and the federal suspension of European travel, performances of Encores! Love Life, Front & Center, Studio 5, and Flamenco Festival 20/20 are unfortunately canceled.
The safety of New York City Center's audiences, artists, and staff is of upmost importance to us. We will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and government officials with regard to future scheduled programs.
Thank you for understanding as we work through this challenging period on a show by show basis.
Please visit NYCityCenter.org/Updates for the most current information."
