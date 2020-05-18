New York City Ballet Announces Week Six Programming For Digital Season

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Ballet has announced programming for week six of their digital season!

Check out the schedule below!

Monday, May 25:

City Ballet The Podcast

"New Combinations" episode, featuring interviews with NYCB Resident Choreographer Justin Peck (recorded in 2017 about The Times Are Racing) and choreographer Pam Tanowitz (recorded in 2019 about Bartók Ballet), hosted by Wendy Whelan, NYCB Associate Artistic Director

(available at podcast.nycballet.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Luminary, the iHeartRadio app, and other podcast platforms)

Ballet Essentials - Stars and Stripes

45-minute interactive movement workshop suitable for people of all ages and level of training consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by George Balanchine's Stars and Stripes, taught by NYCB Soloist Indiana Woodward

(register at balletessentials.nycballet.com; workshop at 6pm EDT)

Tuesday, May 26: NYCB Performance

Donizetti Variations

Music by Gaetano Donizetti

Choreography by George Balanchine

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Ashley Bouder and Andrew Veyette



with the NYCB Orchestra conducted by Daniel Capps, NYCB Resident Conductor

Filmed on January 28, 2015, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

Introduction by Kay Mazzo, former NYCB Principal Dancer and School of American Ballet Chairman of Faculty

(available at nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet, and youtube.com/nycballet from Tuesday, May 26 at 8pm until Friday, May 29, at 8pm EDT)

Wednesday, May 27: Wednesday with Wendy

Live ballet-inspired movement class suitable for people of all ages and levels of training, taught by NYCB Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan

(available on Instagram Live at 5pm EDT and IGTV at instagram.com/nycballet)

Thursday, May 28: Ballet Essentials - In G Major

45-minute interactive movement workshop suitable for young adults and adults consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by Jerome Robbins' In G Major, taught by NYCB Soloist Jovani Furlan

(register at balletessentials.nycballet.com; workshop at 6pm EDT)

Friday May 29: NYCB Performance

Introduction by Justin Peck, NYCB Resident Choreographer

Easy

Music by Leonard Bernstein

Choreography by Justin Peck

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Claire Kretzschmar, Unity Phelan, Indiana Woodward, Preston Chamblee, Harrison Coll, and Sean Suozzi

with the NYCB Orchestra, Conductor: Andrew Litton, NYCB Music Director

World Premiere Performance filmed on May 3, 2018, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

Bartók Ballet

(excerpt)

Music by Bela Bartók

Choreography by Pam Tanowitz

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Indiana Woodward, Sarah Villwock, Miriam Miller, Mira Nadon,

Rachel Hutsell, Emily Kikta, Devin Alberda, Daniel Applebaum, Jonathan Fahoury



with FLUX Quartet, guest musicians

World Premiere Performance filmed on May 2, 2019, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

Voices

(excerpt)

Music by Peter Ablinger

Choreography by Alexei Ratmansky

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Lauren Lovette, Ask la Cour, Joseph Gordon, Adrian Danchig-Waring, Roman Mejia, Andrew Veyette



with Stephen Gosling, NYCB Solo Pianist

World Premiere Performance filmed on January 30, 2020, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

Composer's Holiday

(excerpt)

Music by Lukas Foss

Choreography by Gianna Reisen

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Christina Clark, Emma Von Enck, Gilbert Bolden III, Roman Mejia



with NYCB Orchestra Concertmaster Arturo Delmoni and NYCB Solo Pianist Susan Walters

World Premiere Performance filmed on September 28, 2017, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

The Runaway

(excerpt)

Music by Nico Muhly

Choreography by Kyle Abraham

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Taylor Stanley

with NYCB Orchestra Assistant Concertmaster Nicolas Danielson

and NYCB Solo Pianist Nancy McDill

Filmed on January 31, 2019, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

The Times Are Racing

(excerpt)

Music by Dan Deacon

Choreography by Justin Peck

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Robert Fairchild and Justin Peck

World Premiere Performance filmed on January 26, 2017, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

Oltremare

(excerpt)

Music by Bruno Moretti

Choreography by Mauro Bigonzetti

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Maria Kowroski, *Brittany Pollack, Georgina Pazcoguin, Megan LeCrone, Tyler Angle, Andrew Veyette, Peter Walker, and *Christopher Grant (*first time in role)



with the NYCB Orchestra, Conductor: Andrew Litton

Filmed on April 23, 2019, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

(available at nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet, and youtube.com/nycballet from Friday, May 29 at 8pm until Monday, June 1, at 8pm EDT)

Saturday, May 30: Ballet Breaks - Tarantella

20-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's Tarantella, taught by NYCB dancer Meaghan Dutton-O'Hara

(register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)

Sunday, May 31: Ballet Breaks - Tarantella

20-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's Tarantella, taught by NYCB dancer Meaghan Dutton-O'Hara

(register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)





