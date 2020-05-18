New York City Ballet Announces Week Six Programming For Digital Season
New York City Ballet has announced programming for week six of their digital season!
Check out the schedule below!
Monday, May 25:
City Ballet The Podcast
"New Combinations" episode, featuring interviews with NYCB Resident Choreographer Justin Peck (recorded in 2017 about The Times Are Racing) and choreographer Pam Tanowitz (recorded in 2019 about Bartók Ballet), hosted by Wendy Whelan, NYCB Associate Artistic Director
(available at podcast.nycballet.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Luminary, the iHeartRadio app, and other podcast platforms)
Ballet Essentials - Stars and Stripes
45-minute interactive movement workshop suitable for people of all ages and level of training consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by George Balanchine's Stars and Stripes, taught by NYCB Soloist Indiana Woodward
(register at balletessentials.nycballet.com; workshop at 6pm EDT)
Tuesday, May 26: NYCB Performance
Donizetti Variations
Music by Gaetano Donizetti
Choreography by George Balanchine
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Ashley Bouder and Andrew Veyette
with the NYCB Orchestra conducted by Daniel Capps, NYCB Resident Conductor
Filmed on January 28, 2015, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
Introduction by Kay Mazzo, former NYCB Principal Dancer and School of American Ballet Chairman of Faculty
(available at nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet, and youtube.com/nycballet from Tuesday, May 26 at 8pm until Friday, May 29, at 8pm EDT)
Wednesday, May 27: Wednesday with Wendy
Live ballet-inspired movement class suitable for people of all ages and levels of training, taught by NYCB Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan
(available on Instagram Live at 5pm EDT and IGTV at instagram.com/nycballet)
Thursday, May 28: Ballet Essentials - In G Major
45-minute interactive movement workshop suitable for young adults and adults consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by Jerome Robbins' In G Major, taught by NYCB Soloist Jovani Furlan
(register at balletessentials.nycballet.com; workshop at 6pm EDT)
Friday May 29: NYCB Performance
Introduction by Justin Peck, NYCB Resident Choreographer
Easy
Music by Leonard Bernstein
Choreography by Justin Peck
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Claire Kretzschmar, Unity Phelan, Indiana Woodward, Preston Chamblee, Harrison Coll, and Sean Suozzi
with the NYCB Orchestra, Conductor: Andrew Litton, NYCB Music Director
World Premiere Performance filmed on May 3, 2018, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
Bartók Ballet
(excerpt)
Music by Bela Bartók
Choreography by Pam Tanowitz
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Indiana Woodward, Sarah Villwock, Miriam Miller, Mira Nadon,
Rachel Hutsell, Emily Kikta, Devin Alberda, Daniel Applebaum, Jonathan Fahoury
with FLUX Quartet, guest musicians
World Premiere Performance filmed on May 2, 2019, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
Voices
(excerpt)
Music by Peter Ablinger
Choreography by Alexei Ratmansky
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Lauren Lovette, Ask la Cour, Joseph Gordon, Adrian Danchig-Waring, Roman Mejia, Andrew Veyette
with Stephen Gosling, NYCB Solo Pianist
World Premiere Performance filmed on January 30, 2020, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
Composer's Holiday
(excerpt)
Music by Lukas Foss
Choreography by Gianna Reisen
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Christina Clark, Emma Von Enck, Gilbert Bolden III, Roman Mejia
with NYCB Orchestra Concertmaster Arturo Delmoni and NYCB Solo Pianist Susan Walters
World Premiere Performance filmed on September 28, 2017, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
The Runaway
(excerpt)
Music by Nico Muhly
Choreography by Kyle Abraham
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Taylor Stanley
with NYCB Orchestra Assistant Concertmaster Nicolas Danielson
and NYCB Solo Pianist Nancy McDill
Filmed on January 31, 2019, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
The Times Are Racing
(excerpt)
Music by Dan Deacon
Choreography by Justin Peck
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Robert Fairchild and Justin Peck
World Premiere Performance filmed on January 26, 2017, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
Oltremare
(excerpt)
Music by Bruno Moretti
Choreography by Mauro Bigonzetti
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Maria Kowroski, *Brittany Pollack, Georgina Pazcoguin, Megan LeCrone, Tyler Angle, Andrew Veyette, Peter Walker, and *Christopher Grant (*first time in role)
with the NYCB Orchestra, Conductor: Andrew Litton
Filmed on April 23, 2019, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
(available at nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet, and youtube.com/nycballet from Friday, May 29 at 8pm until Monday, June 1, at 8pm EDT)
Saturday, May 30: Ballet Breaks - Tarantella
20-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's Tarantella, taught by NYCB dancer Meaghan Dutton-O'Hara
(register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)
Sunday, May 31: Ballet Breaks - Tarantella
20-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's Tarantella, taught by NYCB dancer Meaghan Dutton-O'Hara
(register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)
