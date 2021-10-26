New York City Artist Corps Culminates With Record-High 300+ Public Events In The Last Week Of October

After supporting thousands of NYC-based artists and helping to reconnect New Yorkers with their communities through the power of the arts, New York City Artist Corps culminates this National Arts and Humanities Month with over 300 public workshops, exhibitions, performances, murals, installations, and other free programs led by local artists in the last week of October. City Artist Corps showcases will also continue through the end of this week, hosted by local arts and cultural venues around the city.

City Artist Corps was announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Cultural Affairs Commissioner Gonzalo Casals in May 2021 as a way to support artists who live and work in NYC. The $25 million program has supported artists through a number of partnerships: City Artist Corps Grants, administered in collaboration with New York Foundation for the Arts and other local partners, has supported 3,000 artists; over 450 City Artist Corps members have worked with students at 225 NYC Department of Education schools to install murals and program performances; dozens of Corps members have also created murals in collaboration with ArtBridge and NYCHA residents, engaged audiences across the city at The People's Festival, and participated in Beautify NYC.