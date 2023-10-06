New York Choral Society to Present New Multi-Media Concert ANGEL OF MANY SIGNS

The New York Choral Society will preset a multi-media and multi-disciplinary production, Angel of Many Signs, November 17 and 18 at the Gerald Lynch Theater.

The evening combines two distinct musical styles: the stage premiere of Kevin Siegfried's Angel of Light, inspired by 19th-century Shaker women, and the 12th-century music of Hildegard of Bingen, resulting in an immersive 21st-century musical and artistic experience driven by the contributions of women.

At the heart of Angel of Many Signs lies an exploration of women's creativity, vision, and influence across centuries, while maintaining the organization's programmatic throughline to reimagine choral performance. From the rich history of Hildegard of Bingen, a remarkable figure from the 12th century to the young Shaker women of Watervliet of the mid-19th century who spearheaded a spiritual revival of visions and ecstatic experiences, the role of women as polymath and visionaries in music and art take center stage with the imaginings of contemporary artists and composers inspired by texts and expressions of long-ago eras. Contemporary composers Faith Zimmer, Sarah Kirkland Snyder, Tarik O'Regan, Missy Mazzoli, Ola Gjeilo, and Nancy Grundahl explore the music of Hildegard of Bingen with arrangements of her music under the baton of Music Director David Hayes, while bringing together a diverse ensemble to join the 150-member chorus. Guest artists soprano Chantal Freeman, the genre-bending Bergamot Quartet, visual artist Saya Woolfalk, and electronic composer Raquel Acevedo Klein together create an immersive journey into aural and visual resonance, where voices, a string quartet, electronica, and visual projections intertwine to transcend the confines of a typical concert format while honoring the remarkable legacy of women who have shaped social movements, art, and music.

Woven around the stage debut of Kevin Siegfried's Angel of Light cantata that offers a playful, rhythmic tide of the visionary fervor of young Shaker women, Raquel Acevedo Klein and the Bergamot Quartet will create an electronic sound environment to highlight the music composed by Hildegard -- an abbess, composer, writer, and healer who defied societal norms of her time and left an indelible mark on the fields of theology and music. Anchored by the chorus, the string quartet, and soloist Chantal Freeman, Klein's electronic looping and Woolfalk's unfolding narrative of images echo the ethereal and evocative spaciousness of the music.

"In recent years, the power and autonomy of women have faced challenges," explains New York Choral Society's Executive Director Pat Owens. "This production serves as a poignant reminder of the essential role women play in inspiring us." Music Director David Hayes adds, "With its 'remixes' of Hildegard of Bingen's music—an approach more commonly associated with contemporary pop music's reinterpretations of older songs created through live improvisatory responses by the Bergamont Quartet and Raquel Acevedo Klein—this production initiates a thought-provoking dialogue between 12th-century compositions and the 21st century."

In connection with this production, The Shaker Museum and The New York Choral Society will host a pre-concert discussion on November 17 that explores the roles of women and ritual in the “The Era of Manifestations” and the resonance of Shaker values and concepts in our contemporary world.

PERFORMANCE and TICKET INFORMATION

Angel of Many Signs will be performed November 17 at 7:30 p.m. and November 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Gerald Lynch Theater, located at 524 W 59th Street, accessible by the 1, A, B, C, D, N, Q, R and W trains.

Tickets start $30 and available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2268578®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnychoral.org%2Fevent%2Fangel-of-many-signs%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

ABOUT THE NEW YORK CHORAL SOCIETY

Founded in 1959, the NY Choral Society is hailed as one of the mainstays of the city's music scene, known for its adventurous repertoire. Committed to presenting a diverse repertoire that spans from well-known choral masterworks, great compositions rarely heard in concert halls, and newer culturally significant choral works, innovative collaborations and exceptional artistry highlight the essential joy and power of live choral music for New York patrons each season. Made up of more than 150 voices, ages 19-90, the chorus is led by Music Director David Hayes and has performed at prestigious venues throughout the New York metropolitan area such as Carnegie Hall, and partnered with major arts institutions like American Ballet Theatre, Lincoln Center, the New York City Ballet and Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, and many others. From their debut concert at the David Geffen Hall, formerly known as Philharmonic Hall with just over a dozen singers in 1965, the New York Choral Society continues to expand its artistic mission, educational commitment, and legacy, bringing choral music into the twenty-first century and beyond.

ABOUT SHAKER MUSEUM

With more than 18,000 objects, Shaker Museum stewards the most comprehensive collection of Shaker material culture and archives. It is the leader nationwide among organizations devoted to Shaker history. Its permanent new facility in Chatham, NY, which is in development, was designed by Selldorf Architects. The museum also stewards the historic site in New Lebanon, NY, and has a campus in Old Chatham, NY, which is open year-round by appointment, where the administrative offices, collections, library, and archives are housed. The museum's collection can be viewed online at shakermuseum.us.

The New York Choral Society's productions and programs are made possible by The New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, The Office of New York City Council Member Gale Brewer, The Inherent Foundation, The John N. Blackman, Sr. Foundation, and through the generosity of our many individual supporters.