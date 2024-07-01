New York Choral Society Names Ellen PutneyMoore As New Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Choral Society and its Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Ellen PutneyMoore as the next Executive Director of the 65-year-old organization, effective immediately.

With a wealth of experience in nonprofit management and strategic development, paired with a profound passion for the arts rooted in her background as a professional opera singer, PutneyMoore's diverse skill set includes strategic marketing, fundraising, and operational leadership, making her an ideal fit to lead the esteemed organization into its next chapter of growth and excellence.

Ellen's professional journey is marked by significant achievements. As Senior Marketing Director at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, she led successful marketing campaigns that significantly enhanced community engagement and program visibility. At the Michigan Theatre Foundation, her expertise in digital marketing strategy in the performing arts space resulted in substantial growth in audience reach and engagement. Additionally, Ellen's tenure at the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog underscored her exceptional fundraising acumen, where she exceeded fundraising goals and implemented innovative membership engagement strategies amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Ellen's deep connection to the performing arts, particularly within vocal performance, imbues her with a profound understanding of the artistic and operational intricacies crucial to the organization. Her international performances and robust artistic career underscore her commitment to excellence, innovation, and inclusivity in the arts—a commitment that aligns seamlessly with NYCHORAL's values.

Gary Pai, Chair of the New York Choral Society Board of Trustees, expressed his enthusiasm for Ellen's appointment: “Ellen PutneyMoore's extensive experience in the nonprofit sector, coupled with her passion for the performing arts, makes her the perfect leader for the New York Choral Society. Confidence in her leadership promises that the New York Choral Society will continue to thrive and reach new heights.”

Ellen PutneyMoore shared her thoughts on joining the New York Choral Society: “What initially attracted me to the New York Choral Society was the chance to return to the classical music space. As someone with a deep passion for the arts, who has been a singer herself, I have experienced firsthand the intricate dynamics and demands of the music industry. It felt like my background in the nonprofit space has been preparing me for this very moment.”

Regarding her relationship with Artistic Director David Hayes, she said: “I had the pleasure of meeting with David one-on-one during the interview process and have been nothing but impressed with his creative and thoughtful repertoire choices and programming. His mix of traditional works paired with contemporary choral compositions is something that no other choral organization on the East Coast is doing. I see my role as David's number one supporter, ensuring that he has the support to continue to make bold and exciting musical choices.”

Reflecting on the organization's remarkable history, Ellen remarked, "The New York Choral Society has just closed its 65th anniversary season, a milestone that celebrates its rich legacy and commitment to pushing boundaries in the way choral music is approached, performed, and experienced. It's an honor to join an organization with such a storied past and a dynamic future."

Looking ahead, Ellen has set high-level goals focused on increasing and diversifying the audience, expanding fundraising efforts, and finding more opportunities for meaningful volunteer engagement. Ellen PutneyMoore's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the New York Choral Society, promising growth and innovation under her leadership.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK CHORAL SOCIETY

Founded in 1959, the NY Choral Society is hailed as one of the mainstays of the city's music scene, known for its adventurous repertoire. Committed to presenting a diverse repertoire that spans from well-known choral masterworks, great compositions rarely heard in concert halls, and newer culturally significant choral works, innovative collaborations and exceptional artistry highlight the essential joy and power of live choral music for New York patrons each season. Made up of more than 150 voices, ages 19-90, the chorus is led by Music Director David Hayes and has performed at prestigious venues throughout the New York metropolitan area such as Carnegie Hall, and partnered with major arts institutions like American Ballet Theatre, Lincoln Center, the New York City Ballet and Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, and many others. From their debut concert at the David Geffen Hall, formerly known as Philharmonic Hall with just over a dozen singers in 1965, the New York Choral Society continues to expand its artistic mission, educational commitment, and legacy, bringing choral music into the twenty-first century and beyond.

The New York Choral Society's productions and program are made possible by The New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, by public fund from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, The Inherent Foundation, The John N. Blackman, Sr. Foundation, and through the generosity of our many individual supporters.