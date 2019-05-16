New Theatre from Spain With Luz Arcas and Marc Caellas Comes to Segal Theatre

New Theatre from Spain presents the works of Spanish contemporary artists who defy the boundaries between disciplines, featuring a performance of the piece Kaspar Hausser by company LaPh rmaco and a creative workshop "Listen, Breathe, Nourish: Dramaturgias In Situ" by playwright and director Marc Caellas, as well as a new piece by choreographer and dancer Luz Arcas. The event will feature an installation of screenings curated by doctoral students of the Theatre and Performance Department and the Department of Latin American, Iberian, and Latino Cultures (LAILAC) at The Graduate Center, CUNY including works by Ang lica Liddell, Sara Molina, Marc Caellas, and companies La Tristura, La Ph rmaco, El conde de Torrefiel and V rtebro. Positioned at the avant-garde of Contemporary Stage practices, these artists combine elements from theatre, dance, performance art, and visual arts, blurring the limits of playwriting and performing, and challenging the status of the text as the center of the theatrical experience.

Curated by Mara Valderrama, Ana S nchez Acevedo, Daniel Valtue a, and Alex Viteri Arturo.

Luz Arcas is a dancer and choreographer. Since 2009, she is founder and director of the dance company La Ph rmaco with Abraham Gragera. She has received the Critic's Eye Prize for Dance, the Best Female Dancer Award at the Lorca Awards, and she was a finalist for Best Female Dancer at the Max Awards. Her work explores ideas of ceremony, where all theatrical languages combine into a discourse led by dance. La Ph rmaco will present their work Kaspar Hauser. Europe's Orphan for the first time in New York. In this intimate rendition of Hauser's story, Luz Arcas is accompanied by musician Carlos Gonz lez. Followed by a panel with Luz Arcas and Marc Caellas.

Marc Caellas is a writer, director and curator based in Barcelona. Caellas creates transnational experiences across different countries in Latin America and Europe, making connections between the urban setting and the bodily experience of the city. With Esteban Feune de Colombi, Caellas presents Tatepo (Taller de Teatro Potencial, Posible y Port til) and "El paseo de Robert Walser," a walking theatre piece. Caellas published "Carcelona" (Melusina, 2011), "Caracaos" (Melusina, 2015), "Drogot " (Planeta, 2017) and "Teatro del bueno" (Teatron tinta, 2015).

The Workshop led by Marc Caellas, Escuchar, respirar, regar/Listen, Breathe, Nourish, proposes a space for experimenting with a playwriting methodology based on urban landscapes. To participate, please RSVP at alex.dramatica@outlook.es









