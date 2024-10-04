'New Stories For Broadway!' Event Comes to The Museum Of Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, R.Evolución Latina, in collaboration with the Museum of Broadway, proudly presents New Stories for Broadway!, a dynamic panel discussion featuring top creatives and industry leaders dedicated to expanding Broadway's future. This free event will take place on Sunday, October 6th, at 1 PM at the Museum of Broadway.

The panel will explore Broadway's potential to engage diverse audiences by embracing new, inclusive stories that resonate across cultures and generations. Writers, composers, and producers committed to elevating new voices will share insights on the importance of storytelling and human connection in keeping theatre relevant and powerful.

Luis Salgado, director, choreographer, and co-founder of R.Evolución Latina, shared his excitement about the event: "This panel is about creating space for stories that reflect the diverse experiences of our communities, ensuring that stages expand the representation, the voices and perspectives that have shaped our world, including those from the Latine/Hispanic community. It's essential for Broadway to continue evolving, pushing boundaries, and embracing inclusivity, so it can truly connect with people from all walks of life"

Featured Panelists include Benjamin Velez, composer/Lyricist (Kiss My Aztec), Eric Ulloa, writer (Passing Through), Sammy Lopez, producer (How to Dance in Ohio), Amanda D'Archangelis, composer (Single Rider), Jesse Sanchez, composer/writer, and music director (SUEÑOSs: Our American Musical) and moderated by Luis Salgado and Gabriela Garcia, both leaders in the theatre world and passionate advocates for diversity and inclusion through R.Evolución Latina.

Event Details:

What: Panel Discussion - New Stories for Broadway!

When: Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 1 PM

Where: Museum of Broadway, 145 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036

Admission: Free (Open to the public)

This event is produced by R.Evolución Latina, an organization committed to using the arts as a tool for social change and empowering Latine community to achieve their full potential. For more information, please contact info@revolucionlatina.org

About R.Evolución Latina: R.Evolución Latina is an organization that activates individual and collective human growth through artistic experiences for transformation and social change. A Revolution of Evolution, Making a difference through the Arts. REvolucionLatina.org

About the Museum of Broadway: The Museum of Broadway is an immersive experience that explores the rich history and vibrant legacy of Broadway theatre. Located in the heart of New York City, it showcases Broadway's evolution from its inception to its current status as a cultural phenomenon.