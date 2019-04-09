New Sketch Comedy Podcast TED & MICHAEL READ SKETCHES INTO MICROPHONES Begins This Month

Gillian Pensavalle, creator and co-host of the popular true crime/comedy podcast True Crime Obsessed and creator and host of The Hamilcast: A Hamilton Podcast will produce a brand new sketch comedy podcast starring two longtime friends and writing partners: Ted O'Gorman and Michael Paul Smith. It will feature sketches written and performed by O'Gorman and Smith, with Pensavalle, and Mike O'Gorman (Vice Principals, A.P Bio) lending their voices as various characters. The sketches range from silly and wholesome to bizarre and outlandish, with impressions and original characters utilized throughout.

Each episode of Ted and Michael Read Sketches Into Microphones is recorded in the same New York City living room as Pensavalle's The Hamilcast, with O'Gorman and Smith's performer friends visiting to record throughout the past year, and a few of their Los Angeles based friends recording remotely. The sketches will be stand-alone scenes, showcases of their impressions, brief moments of absurdity, or just Ted and Michael being themselves.

Michael Paul Smith, Ted O'Gorman, and Mike O'Gorman are the core trio of Basement View Improv and performed together for years, headlining at numerous venues including Caroline's on Broadway and Gotham Comedy Club. The group still performs together and teaches every year at the New York State Theatre Education Association student conference. When asked about how this project came to be, Michael Paul Smith replied, "While we still perform improv and teach it from time to time, this felt like a homecoming. It felt very natural to return to the sketch comedy genre, knowing at least a little more about how to do it."

This new venture reunites the husband and wife creative team of Pensavalle and Smith, who worked together as showrunners and co-stars of their acclaimed webseries The Residuals, which also featured Ted and Mike O'Gorman.

This also marks Pensavalle's debut as producer of a scripted podcast. When asked how she can make the time to do a third show, she replied, "Michael and I met on the set of a webseries, and the first thing we did after we got married was to make The Residuals. While working together has always been a part of our relationship, having Ted, and our extremely talented friends, over to record sketches is the farthest thing from work to me. It is an absolute delight."

Pensavalle, O'Gorman, and Smith are all available for interviews and guest opportunities to discuss comedy, improv, podcasting, pop culture, and the entertainment industry. They can be reached at tedandmichael@gmail.com.

Ted and Michael Read Sketches Into Microphones is available on all podcast platforms and debuts its first season on Wednesday, April 17th 2019, with each subsequent episode released on Wednesdays for a total of 12 episodes. Advances on future episodes are available for the press upon request. A full press kit can be found on our website.





