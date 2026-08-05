New Musical WORLD ENOUGH, AND TIME To Release Concept Album

New British musical World Enough, And Time will release a concept album on Friday, August 28, on Joy Machine Records. Created by Benjamin Ward, the album features Ryan Kopel (Dear Evan Hansen, Newsies) and Isaac J Lewis (Clueless, The Karate Kid) in the leading roles of Elliot and Charlie, supported by Alice Fearn (Wicked, Come From Away) as Viv.

Joining on three special bonus tracks are Mason Olshavsky (The Lost Boys), Joe Serafini (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), and Edward Flynn Haddon (The Jonathan Larson Project).

Elliot and Charlie have six years together and plans for a future together, until Charlie dies suddenly at twenty-one. Moving between 2020 and 2026, World Enough, And Time is a new musical about the way we remember someone once they're gone, and how the perfect version we build of them in grief isn't always the honest one.

World Enough, And Time features orchestrations by Matt Herbert, vocal arrangements by Benjamin Ward, bonus track guitar arrangements by Charlie Ralph, and is mixed and mastered by Harry Greatorex. Backing vocals are provided by a student ensemble from Emil Dale Academy: Harry Clayton, Annie Cottle, Jacob Crofts, Elysia Drew, Harry Edwards-Shorter, Jacob Fear, Adam Hutchin, Sophie Mordey, Max Penfold, and Eleanor Simpson.

Benjamin Ward is a composer, music director, pianist, and writer whose work has been performed across the UK and US. His credits include co-composing the Alan Turing musical TURING (Greenhouse Theater, Chicago), the two-hander musical YOU AND I (Spark Theatre Festival, New York), and concert work at venues including 54 Below, the Green Room 42, and The Other Palace.

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