New Film and Music Releases For the Week of March 23 - 9 TO 5, GODSPELL, KATY KEENE, and More!

Need something new to listen to or watch? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

Music:

Katy Keene Special Episode - Kiss of the Spider Woman the Musical

Release Date: 3/20/20

This single-episode soundtrack from The CW's television series features the songs "Prologue," "Prologue (Reprise)," "A Visit," "You Could Never Shame Me," "Where You Are," "Gimme Love," and "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

The cast includes Jonny Beauchamp, Julia Chan, Nathan Lee Graham, Lucy Hale, Candace Maxell, Ashleigh Murray, and Daphne Rubin Vega.

The Digital Album is available on Amazon and iTunes.

9 to 5 Original London Cast Recording

Release Date: 3/27/20

9 to 5 features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. The cast includes Caroline Sheen, Amber Davies, Natalie McQueen, Bonnie Langford and Brian Conley.

Purchase the CD on Amazon.

Linda Lavin: Love Notes

Release Date: 3/27/20

This album features Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch and includes the songs "I've Got My Eyes on You," "Not a Care in the World," "I Wish I Were in Love Again," and many more. Customers who pre-order the digital album will immediately receive a download of the first single, "Stars Would Fall" (Joel Lindsey and Wayne Haun).

The album is available on Amazon and iTunes.

Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future Original Cast Recording

Release Date: 3/27/20

The show was created by Andrew R. Butler and premiered at Ars Nova in 2018. The cast includes Rick Burkhardt, Andrew R. Butler, Tony Jarvis, Jessie Linden, Stacey Sargeant and Debbie Christine Tjong. Orchestrations, arrangements and additional music by Rick Burkhardt, Andrew R. Butler, Jessie Linden, Tony Jarvis, Maya Sharpe, Madeline Smith, and Debbie Christine Tjong.

Purchase the CD on Amazon.

Georgia Stitt: A Quiet Revolution

Release Date: 5/1/20

The album features original songs by theatre songwriter/composer Georgia Stitt, and features performances by Kate Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Andrea Burns, Brandon Victor Dixon, Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Jeremy Jordan, Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Jessica Vosk, Betsy Wolfe, and E.J. Zimmerman.

Pre-order the CD on Amazon.

Things to Watch:

Godspell - Now on Blu-ray

Release Date: 3/24/20

This is the Blu-ray edition of the 1973 film adaptation of Stephen Schwartz/John-Michael Tebelak's musical. The cast includes Victor Garber, Katie Hanley, David Haskell, Merrell Jackson, Joanne Jonas, Robin Lamont, Gilmer McCormick, Jeffrey Mylett, Jerry Sroka, and Lynne Thigpen.

Purchase the Blu-ray on Amazon.

Allegiance Limited Edition Collector Box Set

Release Date: 4/1/20

The set includes a region-free DVD of the entire original Broadway production of Allegiance, with the original cast; never before released creative commentary audio track featuring George Takei and the creative team discussing the film and the production; One Family, Indivisible: The Making of Allegiance limited edition hardcover souvenir book; commemorative enamel logo pin; limited edition certificate of authenticity; limited edition full-color Allegiance poster set (5 unique posters); childhood photos from George Takei's personal collection; custom character portrait (one from a set of five) by Squiggs originally created for this DVD box set; actual costume fabric swatch and photo from the original Broadway costumes (by Alejo Vietti); replica of a Tanabata wish used during the original Broadway previews; replica of historical internee tag; map of Japanese American internment camps in the United States.

Purchase the set here.





