New Episode of DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Begins Streaming Today

DeForest Theatricals announces Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife" streaming season 2, episode 5, of her hit, Telly Award winning show, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", on Broadway On Demand Friday May 28th starting at 3pm ET. Stop by and spend an entertaining, informative half hour in the Rumpus Room with "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" and her special guest, Broadway star and producer Jana Robbins!

Doris Dear, the host of the 2021 Telly Award winning series now streaming on Broadway on Demand welcomes Jana Robbins, Broadway actor as well as a Tony nominated and Olivier and Drama Desk Award winning Broadway and Off-Broadway producer, to the couch and chats about life upon the stage and producing award winning hits! Her long varied career high notes include "Gypsy" on Broadway and acting as the lead producer of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish along with partner Hal Luftig and directed by Joel Grey! We also chat about our mothers and how much they mean to us and our lives. Another fun reading from this season's "special" book, "Always Ask a Man, Arlene Dahl's Key to Femininity! Find out the "secrets of the stars" and laugh as she sips on cocktails based on some fab old Hollywood celebrities! Doris Dear creates a special cocktail, "The Doris Dear Roz Russell"! Come backstage with Doris to some of the most glittering of careers in the industry! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Join in with Season 2, episode 5 ""Once I was Mazeppa, Now I'm Just a Schleppa"", of this fun, award winning half hour program, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", streaming on Broadway On Demand!

It's "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk"!

Streaming on Broadway on Demand with a new episode each Friday at 3pm ET!

$11.99 to subscribe!

www.broadwayondemand.com

(registration on Broadway On Demand required)

Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information