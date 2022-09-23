New Dates Announced for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Starring Ruthie Ann Miles

New York City Center has announced new performance dates for Encores! The Light in the Piazza as part of the 2022 - 2023 season. Due to scheduling conflicts, the Tony Award-winning musical directed by Chay Yew and featuring Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles will run June 21 - 25, 2023 at New York City Center.

Heralded as a new direction for musical theater when it opened on Broadway, The Light in the Piazza (music and lyrics by Adam Guettel and book by Craig Lucas) won six Tony Awards, including Best Original Score for Guettel, who-following in the footsteps of his grandfather Richard Rodgers-brought surprising chromatic complexity to his lush, romantic songs, and took the adventurous step of including untranslated Italian lyrics and dialogue to better capture this cross-cultural love story.

Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles (The King & I, City Center's Sunday in the Park with George) returns to the New York stage as Margaret Johnson, a 1950s American mother touring Florence with her daughter and struggling to embrace undreamt-of opportunities in the shadow of a tragic accident. Buoyed by Guettel's lush score, director Chay Yew (Cambodian Rock Band) transmutes the musical's drama of encounter across barriers of language, culture, and ability into something as essential as it is revelatory.

Led by Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos, and new Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, the 2023 Encores! Season also includes Dear World (Mar 15 - 19) and Lionel Bart's Oliver! (May 3 - 14).

Tickets for all three Encores! productions start at $35 and go on sale at noon on Thursday, September 29 to members and to the general public on Thursday, October 6. Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

Performance Details:

Encores!

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

Jun 21 - 25, 2023

Wed - Fri | 7:30pm

Sat 2 & 8pm | Sun 2 & 7pm

Book by Craig Lucas

Produced by arrangement with Turner Entertainment Co.

Owner of the original motion picture The Light In The Piazza

Based on the Novel by Elizabeth Spencer

Music and Lyrics by Adam Guettel

Featuring The Encores! Orchestra

Directed by Chay Yew

Starring Ruthie Ann Miles

