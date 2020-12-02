New Class of Ensemble Connect Fellows Debuts First Virtual Performance

Ensemble Connect has embarked on its 14th season with a new group of young professional classical musicians joining the two-year fellowship program designed to further prepare them for careers that combine musical excellence with teaching, community engagement and advocacy.



With the COVID-19 pandemic requiring them to start their fellowship experience working together in the digital space, nine new Ensemble Connect musicians-hailing from the United States, Australia, Switzerland, and Venezuela-came together earlier this fall to plan performance projects, take part in professional development sessions, and to begin partnerships online with New York City public schools.



Launching their first performance season together, the musicians recently debuted Up Close: United Through Separation, Ensemble Connect's first-ever virtual performance. Planned collaboratively with Artistic Partner Reena Esmail and Director Nathaniel Stevens, the immersive program-with music by Bartók, Valerie Coleman, Reena Esmail, Poulenc, and Alec Wilder-featured these accomplished instrumentalists each performing remotely from their own spaces. It is currently available for free on-demand viewing here on Carnegie Hall's YouTube channel.



Continuing Ensemble Connect's ongoing partnership with New York City public schools, the nine Ensemble Connect fellows and six program alumni have each been paired with a New York City public school instrumental music teacher. Over the next two years, Ensemble Connect fellows and alumni will bring their expert musicianship, a professional performer's perspective, and creative approaches to musical skill building to band, keyboard, and string programs in 15 schools across four New York City boroughs. Due to COVID-19, the fellows are currently supporting classroom teachers through remote learning. As part of their work, the musicians have created a Digital Resource Library accessible to all of Ensemble Connect's partner schools, which includes mini-instrumental lessons, videos focusing on musical concepts, and interactive musical listening challenges.



In October, Ensemble Connect also continued its biannual residency at Skidmore College by connecting with the students and Saratoga Springs community online. During this online residency, the fellows engaged with Skidmore College students as well as students in local elementary schools, offering master classes, lessons, class demonstrations, and interactive performances. Composer Reena Esmail joined the fellows as Artistic Partner for Up Close: United Through Separation, which was co-presented by Carnegie Hall and Skidmore College and included performances of three Esmail works. Ensemble Connect will return to Skidmore College for a second online residency this season from February 22-26.



With Carnegie Hall's three concert halls currently closed through at least April 5, 2021 due to COVID-19, Ensemble Connect is developing plans to produce several additional virtual performances for release later this season. The musicians look forward to returning to live performances at Carnegie Hall, following the venue's reopening.

Introducing the 2020-2022 Ensemble Connect Fellows



Ensemble Connect is excited to welcome the following musicians who join the group for the next two seasons:



Laura Andrade, Cello (Austin, Texas)

Education: Eastman School of Music / The Juilliard School

Partnered with NYC Public School: City College Academy of the Arts, Manhattan



Amir Farsi, Flute (Fremont, California)

Education: Peabody Conservatory / Yale School of Music

Partnered with NYC Public School: Ebbets Field Middle School, Brooklyn



Nik Hooks, Bassoon (Merritt Island, Florida)

Education: Walnut Hill School for the Arts / New England Conservatory / The Colburn School

Partnered with NYC Public School: Wadleigh Secondary School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Manhattan



Joanne Kang, Piano (Sydney, Australia)

Education: Manhattan School of Music

Partnered with NYC Public School: Edward R. Murrow High School, Brooklyn



Halam Kim, Viola (Port Washington, New York)

Education: New England Conservatory / The Juilliard School / Eastman School of Music / University of Rochester

Partnered with NYC Public School: PS/IS 226 Alfred De B. Mason, Brooklyn



Rubén Rengel, Violin (Caracas, Venezuela)

Education: Cleveland Institute of Music / Rice University / Manhattan School of Music

Partnered with NYC Public School: Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music, The Bronx



Cort Roberts, Horn (Loveland, Colorado)

Education: University of Colorado Boulder / The Juilliard School / Stony Brook University

Partnered with NYC Public School: PS 200 Benson School, Brooklyn



Yasmina Spiegelberg, Clarinet (Bavois, Switzerland)

Education: University of Southern California / Norwegian State Music Academy / Conservatory of Amsterdam / Music Academy of Lausanne

Partnered with NYC Public School: Wagner Middle School, Manhattan



Stephanie Zyzak, Violin (New York, NY)

Education: New England Conservatory, CUNY The Graduate Center

Partnered with NYC Public School: Brooklyn High School of the Arts, Brooklyn

