New 92Y Online Events From The Worlds Of Politics, TV & Film

SKY BLOSSOM

Mon, Jan 11, 6:30 pm, FREE with registration - here

Watch an exclusive screening and virtual talk about Sky Blossom with executive producers-David Hyde Pierce, Montel Williams, Jean Tsien plus actor Joe Mantegna and director Richard Lui (MSNBC anchor). Hosted by MSNBC Contributor/Columnist Maria Teresa Kumar (Voto Latino CEO). With special pre-recorded comments by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Sky Blossom follows five students over three years, from Latino, Black, Asian, Native, and White American families in the military community. During a year of wide-reaching headlines of George Floyd, these families' multicultural stories of homelessness, poverty, life and death, and more give us a look into what it means to be a Person of Color, a caregiver, a veteran, and more.

"Viewers often say they cry, but because they are so inspired by the courage the students in the film demonstrate," director Lui says.

Learn why the Oscar-qualified film has rare bipartisan support with Official Honorary Congressional Co-Chairs that include Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell coming together. Hear Pelosi, Pierce, Williams, Tsien, Mantegna, and Lui discuss the film and its personal significance for each of them-along with stories that didn't make it into the film, the state of caregiving during the pandemic, and what we can do to support these young heroes.

Named by Variety as a Top Contender for the 2021 Awards Season, the feature documentary about caregivers was made by caregivers with 80 percent of the film team having a caregiving experience. The doc shines a light on students who have devoted their lives to taking care of family members with disabilities. These student heroes number over five million.

STARZ'S AMERICAN GODS PANEL CONVERSATION

NEW DATE: Tue, Jan 12, 6 pm FREE - here

"The struggles of the gods and the people in Season 3 of American Gods are the struggles of America," said author Neil Gaiman.

APPLE+ TV'S DICKINSON

Creator Alena Smith, executive producer and star Hailee Steinfeld, and cast members Jane Krakowski, Ella Hunt and Finn Jones with EW Live host Jessica Shaw

Fri, Jan 15, 7 pm, FREE - watch here

Join creator Alena Smith along with executive producer and star Hailee Steinfeld and cast members Jane Krakowski, Ella Hunt and Finn Jones for a behind-the-scenes conversation with SiriusXM host Jessica Shaw about the acclaimed Peabody Award-winning Apple TV+ original comedy seriesa??Dickinson. Dickinsona??will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on January 8, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. In the second season, Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld) is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play.

IN THE NEWS WITH JEFF GREENFIELD: AMERICA, THE ROAD AHEAD-AND A LOOK BACK

Sun, Jan. 17, 7 pm, $20*

The years 2016-20 marked one of the most tumultuous periods in American history, with a global health pandemic, Russian interference in our election, frayed relations with our longtime allies, an unorthodox president, a deep and rancorous political divide, an unprecedented assault on truth-culminating on January 6 in a violent insurrection on the Capitol, America's most fundamental symbol of democracy. As the country looks to hit the reset button with the January 20 inauguration of Joseph R. Biden as the 46th US President, award-winning journalist, political analyst, and author Jeff Greenfield joins us once again-to make sense of the last four years, and to look ahead at the next four years and the direction the country could be headed. Questions and audience participation encouraged.

Bevy Smith IN CONVERSATION WITH Andy Cohen - BEVELATIONS: LESSONS FROM A MUTHA, AUNTIE, BESTIE

Tue, Jan 19, 7:30 pm, $15* / $35 with book (for domestic purchases only)

Bevy Smith, fabulous host of Sirius XM's Bevelations, joins us with Emmy Award-winning host and producer Andy Cohen to chat about her new book. Bevy's irreverent and inspiring memoir Bevelations: Lessons from a Mutha, Auntie, Bestie, captures her experience learning to live a big, authentic, unapologetic life. In her signature, colorful voice, she talks with the irrepressible Cohen (a longtime champion, and who she calls "my mensch") about how she reclaimed her life from one others thought was awesome - lucrative career, Paris fashion shows, luxury living - transforming it into one that is awesome to the only person who really matters. Join Bevy as she tells hilarious, inspiring stories of her journey from a luxury fashion advertising executive to author and media personality, and shares how you too can manifest your most bodacious dreams.

THE LINCOLN PROJECT: WHERE ARE WE NOW?

Steve Schmidt, Reed Galen and Jennifer Horn with Nicolle Wallace

Tue, Jan. 26, 7 pm, $20*

Three founding members of The Lincoln Project - communications and public affairs strategist Steve Schmidt, communications strategy consultant Jennifer Horn and independent political strategist Reed Galen - join us for an incisive conversation one week following the inauguration of America's next president. The Lincoln Project's mission is to protect democracy and hold accountable those who would violate their oaths to the Constitution, regardless of party. Now, following one of the most contentious elections in US history, the defeat of Donald Trump and the advent of Joe Biden's new administration, Schmidt, Horn and Galen explore critical questions. Did they really believe our democracy was in jeopardy? How close did we come to losing it? What role did The Lincoln Project play in the election? And where are we now? Don't miss what is sure to be a compelling conversation with a powerhouse trio of political experts.

92Y Confronts Hate | TWO WEST POINT GENERALS CONFRONT THE MYTHS AND LIES OF THE CONFEDERATE LEGACY

Ty Seidule and Dana Pittard in Conversation with Gen. (Ret.) David H. Petraeus, Moderator

Mon, Feb 8, 7 pm, FREE with registration - here

Join retired US Generals Ty Seidule and Dana Pittard with David H. Petraeus for a conversation about confronting history, racism, and the dangerous myths of the old Confederacy - and Seidule's new book, Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner's Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause. Seidule's account of his personal evolution - from growing up believing the myths of the old South to confronting the historical facts of slavery, systemic subjugation, and enduring racism - is at once a candid memoir and a forceful analysis of why historical myth persists against fact. Hear him, Pittard, and Petraeus discuss why the US still hasn't fully confronted its racist legacies, the disturbing symbolic power of Confederate monuments, and what we can do to educate ourselves about our painful history.

