It has been announced that the New 42 Virtual Gala has been postponed. The following message was shared regarding the postponement:

"We are postponing our annual gala, which was scheduled for today, June 1, 2020. We plan to celebrate New 42 at a later date, but as a nonprofit that works to empower all artists and all families through the performing arts, we feel that now is not a time for celebration. Last night, we issued the following statement."

The New Victory shared the following message on Twitter:

We are postponing our annual gala scheduled for Monday, June 1, 2020. We plan to celebrate New 42 at a later date, but as a nonprofit that works to empower all artists and all families through the performing arts, we feel that now is not a time for celebration. pic.twitter.com/hmJ1Wnz7VK - New Victory (@NewVictory) May 31, 2020

Laura Benanti and Celia Keenan-Bolger were set to host the event, which honored Marc Spilker with the Marian Heiskell Award.

