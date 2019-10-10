Netflix's THE PROM Adaptation Adds Kerry Washington

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Scandal" star and Broadway vet Kerry Washington has joined the cast of "The Prom," a Netflix adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. The cast already includes heavy-hitters like Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.

"The Prom," based on a story by Jack Viertel and a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, centers on the experiences of an Indiana lesbian teenager who wants to bring her girlfriend to her school's big dance.

When they're told they cannot attend the dance as a couple, a group Broadway eccentrics descend on the teens' small-town home to help fight the injustice.

The star-studded cast also includes James Corden, Awkwafina, Keegan Michael Key, and Andrew Rannells.

Streep and Corden play Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman, Broadway co-stars who see their Eleanor Roosevelt bio-musical bashed by The New York Times, sparking a crisis that prompts them to try to make over their image by adopting a cause.

Washington's Broadway credits include work in "American Son" and "Chase." She's best known for playing Olivia Pope on "Scandal."

Watch a video of Washington singing at Harvard's Woman of the Year ceremony here:

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





