Netflix to Present Barbra Streisand's Latest Concert This November ft Behind-the-Scenes Footage
Netflix will present Barbra Streisand's most recent concert tour, Barbra: The Music ... The Mem'ries ... The Magic! this November. The show's description reads: "Iconic songstress Barbra Streisand culminates her 13-city tour in Miami with dazzling ballads, Broadway standards and stories from behind the scenes."
The tour played 13 cities across the country, including L.A. Las Vegas, Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia and Toronto. The concerts were co-directed by Streisand and Richard Jay-Alexander, with musical direction by conductor Randy Waldman.
The tour's final stop took place at Miami's American Airlines Arena in December 2016. The evening featured special guests Jamie Foxx performing a duet of "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," and Patrick Wilson singing alongside Streisand on PASSION's "Loving You."
The star of stage and screen returned to the concert stage in 2016 to promote her latest album, "Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway," which paid tribute to Broadway and Hollywood. Streisand was paired with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Hugh Jackman, Jamie Foxx, Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Antonio Banderas, and Seth McFarlane. The set list featured Broadway classics, including several iconic Sondheim tunes. The album was released on August 26, 2016 and marked Streisand's third and long-awaited Broadway album. The singer released "The Broadway Album" and "Back to Broadway" in 1985 and 1993, respectfully, both of which went multi-platinum.
Watch a clip from Streisand's L.A. concert held at Staples Center below:
The set list for the L.A. concert included:
Act I
The Way We Were
Everything
Being at War With Each Other
Everything Must Change
Stoney End
Woman in Love
No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)
Evergreen
You Don't Bring Me Flowers
Being Alive
Papa, Can You Hear Me?
Act II
Pure Imagination
Who Can I Turn To?
Losing My Mind
Climb Every Mountain
Isn't This Better
How Lucky Can You Get
With One More Look at You
Children Will Listen
Don't Rain on My Parade
People
Happy Days Are Here Again
Source: Netflix