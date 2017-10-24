Netflix to Present Barbra Streisand's Latest Concert This November ft Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Netflix will present Barbra Streisand's most recent concert tour, Barbra: The Music ... The Mem'ries ... The Magic! this November. The show's description reads: "Iconic songstress Barbra Streisand culminates her 13-city tour in Miami with dazzling ballads, Broadway standards and stories from behind the scenes."

The tour played 13 cities across the country, including L.A. Las Vegas, Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia and Toronto. The concerts were co-directed by Streisand and Richard Jay-Alexander, with musical direction by conductor Randy Waldman.

The tour's final stop took place at Miami's American Airlines Arena in December 2016. The evening featured special guests Jamie Foxx performing a duet of "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," and Patrick Wilson singing alongside Streisand on PASSION's "Loving You."

The star of stage and screen returned to the concert stage in 2016 to promote her latest album, "Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway," which paid tribute to Broadway and Hollywood. Streisand was paired with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Hugh Jackman, Jamie Foxx, Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Antonio Banderas, and Seth McFarlane. The set list featured Broadway classics, including several iconic Sondheim tunes. The album was released on August 26, 2016 and marked Streisand's third and long-awaited Broadway album. The singer released "The Broadway Album" and "Back to Broadway" in 1985 and 1993, respectfully, both of which went multi-platinum.



Watch a clip from Streisand's L.A. concert held at Staples Center below:







The set list for the L.A. concert included:



Act I

The Way We Were

Everything

Being at War With Each Other

Everything Must Change

Stoney End

Woman in Love

No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)

Evergreen

You Don't Bring Me Flowers

Being Alive

Papa, Can You Hear Me?



Act II

Pure Imagination

Who Can I Turn To?

Losing My Mind

Climb Every Mountain

Isn't This Better

How Lucky Can You Get

With One More Look at You

Children Will Listen

Don't Rain on My Parade

People

Happy Days Are Here Again

Source: Netflix

