Netflix Presents Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - For Your Consideration

Screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Feb. 26, 2021  
Directed by George C. Wolfe

5 Spirit Award® Nominations including
Best Feature
Best Female Lead - Viola Davis
Best Male Lead - Chadwick Boseman
Best Supporting Male - Colman Domingo
Best Supporting Male - Glynn Turman

8 Critics' Choice Awards Nominations including
Best Picture

3 Screen Actors Guild Awards ® Nominations including
Outstanding Cast

"A dazzling showcase for Chadwick Boseman.
Viola Davis Registers Ma Rainey as her own creation.
Ma Rainey is both shunned and revered, a dichotomy that Viola Davis - one of the most lauded interpreters of Wilson's work - illustrates with the potent fury and ache. There is cinematic quality to 'Ma Rainey': its searching, hungry camerawork; its lush hues; its movie-star turns.

Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman and Michael Potts each groove on August Wilson's robust language."
- Vanity Fair

Click HERE for more information


