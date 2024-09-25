Nelson Aspen Will Join Fellow Authors For A One-night Only Reading And Q&a At Manhattan Plaza's Ellington Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multiple Broadway World Cabaret Award nominee Nelson Aspen will join fellow authors Tom Lisanti and Carol Hollenbeck for a one night literary event at Manhattan Plaza's Ellington Room, Thursday October 24th at 7pm (Doors open at 6:30pm).

Aspen will read from his steamy new semi-autobiographical novels, "Dancing Between the Raindrops" and its sequel, "Dancing Between the Raindrops: The Hollywood Years;" Lisanti from "Dueling Harlows" and "An Oral History of Daytime's Groundbreaking Soap, Ryan's Hope;" Hollenbeck from "A Moment of Blonde Madness." There will be a special appearance by Emmy-winning actor/author Louise Shaffer, Aspen's longtime friend from their 1980's NYC soap days. Shaffer is well loved and remembered for her groundbreaking roles on "The Edge of Night," "Ryan's Hope," "Search for Tomorrow," and "All That Glitters."

After the readings, the authors will participate in a Q&A with the audience. It promises to be a very New York night of literature and levity! This is a free event, but seating is limited.

Thursday, October 24th at 7pm in the Ellington Room at Manhattan Plaza, 400 West 43rd Street, 2nd floor. Doors open at 6:30pm.