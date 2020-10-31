National Theatre Cancels DEATH OF ENGLAND: DELROY Performances From November 5-28
England will be entering a second national lockdown beginning Thursday, November 5.
England will be entering its second national lockdown on Thursday, November 5 to help stop the spread of coronavirus, thereby temporarily shutting down non-essential businesses. The National Theatre has announced that performances of Death of England: Delroy will be cancelled from November 5-28. Performances on Tuesday November 3 & Wednesday November 4 will go ahead as scheduled.
The National Theatre shared the following tweet:
Following Government advice about new national Coronavirus measures, we must regrettably cancel performances of Death of England: Delroy from 5-28 Nov. Performances on Tues 3 & Wed 4 Nov will go ahead as scheduled. (1/2)- National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) October 31, 2020
National restrictions will be eased after December 2nd.
The National Theatre resumed performances of the show in October. A new one-person play, DEATH OF ENGLAND: DELROY, by Clint Dyer and Roy Williams, is directed by Dyer, and performed by Giles Terera. This follows on from Dyer and Williams' play Death of England, which Dyer also directed, and which was performed by Rafe Spall in the Dorfman Theatre, closing only weeks before lockdown.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! Drops Music Video for 'Come What May' with Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo
Moulin Rouge! has released a music video, filmed live on stage, for Come What May from the Broadway production....
Eddie Perfect Releases BEETLEJUICE - THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS! for Halloween
Ghostlight Records has announced that the new album from Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice – The Demos! The Demos! The Demos! will be available as a Hallowee...
VIDEO: THE TODAY SHOW Hosts Reveal Their 'Best of Broadway' 2020 Halloween Costumes
The Today Show hosts always put together a great Halloween costume theme and this year they're showing Broadway some love!...
Actors' Equity Releases Statement on Walt Disney World Layoffs
Actors' Equity Association has released a statement after signing a memorandum of understanding with Walt Disney World regarding layoffs of most of th...
How Em Jaccs' RATATOUILLE Musical Became Theatre TikTok's Latest Trend
We got to chat with TikTok creator Em Jaccs, whose Ratatouille musical number has inspired an entire show that TikTok fans are demanding to bring to B...
VIDEO: David Hyde Pierce, Carolee Carmello, Liz Callaway, and Most Perform in BRING BACK BROADWAY: A VOTE BLUE VIDEO
The video stars Cameron Amandus, Bryan Batt , John Bolton, Liz Callaway, Carolee Carmello, Taylor Crousore, Jackie Hoffman, Chris Anthony Giles, Jason...