National Theatre Cancels DEATH OF ENGLAND: DELROY Performances From November 5-28

England will be entering its second national lockdown on Thursday, November 5 to help stop the spread of coronavirus, thereby temporarily shutting down non-essential businesses. The National Theatre has announced that performances of Death of England: Delroy will be cancelled from November 5-28. Performances on Tuesday November 3 & Wednesday November 4 will go ahead as scheduled.

Following Government advice about new national Coronavirus measures, we must regrettably cancel performances of Death of England: Delroy from 5-28 Nov. Performances on Tues 3 & Wed 4 Nov will go ahead as scheduled. (1/2) - National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) October 31, 2020

National restrictions will be eased after December 2nd.

The National Theatre resumed performances of the show in October. A new one-person play, DEATH OF ENGLAND: DELROY, by Clint Dyer and Roy Williams, is directed by Dyer, and performed by Giles Terera. This follows on from Dyer and Williams' play Death of England, which Dyer also directed, and which was performed by Rafe Spall in the Dorfman Theatre, closing only weeks before lockdown.

