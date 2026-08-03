National Homeschool Honor Choir Sets Auditions for Carnegie Hall Debut

MidAmerica Productions has announced auditions for the inaugural National Homeschool Honor Choir, an exciting new national ensemble created exclusively for homeschooled high school singers across the United States. Selected students will travel to New York City to perform Dan Forrest's Requiem for the Living with the renowned New England Symphonic Ensemble in Carnegie Hall's historic Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on Sunday, June 6, 2027.

Conducted by acclaimed educator and conductor Matthew Stephens, the National Homeschool Honor Choir offers talented young musicians an extraordinary opportunity to represent the homeschool community on one of the world's most celebrated stages.

Presented by MidAmerica Productions, the nation's largest presenter of large-scale choral and orchestral concerts at Carnegie Hall, the program combines months of guided musical preparation with an immersive five-day residency in New York City culminating in a professional concert alongside distinguished musicians from around the world.

"One of the greatest joys of my career has been creating meaningful opportunities that inspire young musicians to grow artistically while connecting with others who share their passion," said Candace Wicke, Coordinator of this project and Conductor & Program Development Associate at MidAmerica Productions. "That is why I am especially excited to introduce the National Homeschool Honor Choir-a remarkable new initiative that will bring together outstanding homeschool students from across the country for an unforgettable performance in Carnegie Hall under the direction of Matthew Stephens. This experience offers national recognition, exceptional artistic enrichment, and memories that will last a lifetime. I encourage every eligible student to explore this extraordinary opportunity."

A NATIONAL OPPORTUNITY FOR DEDICATED YOUNG SINGERS

The National Homeschool Honor Choir is open to homeschooled high school students nationwide. Singers will be selected through a video audition process evaluating vocal ability, musicianship, and artistic potential.

Accepted students will spend the 2026-2027 season preparing Requiem for the Living through structured weekly assignments beginning in August 2026. Participants will learn alongside the host ensemble, the Academy Singers of South Austin Academy of Vocal Arts, arriving in New York fully prepared for intensive rehearsals and the final Carnegie Hall performance.

Complete audition materials, sheet music, practice tracks, and submission instructions are available online at https://www.midamerica-music.com/nhhc.

The audition deadline is September 15, 2026, although auditions are encouraged during late spring and summer as choir positions will be filled on a rolling basis and the audition portal will close once the ensemble reaches capacity.

RESIDENCY INFORMATION

Selected singers will participate in MidAmerica Productions' five-day residency in New York City prior to the performance.

The performer residency fee is $1,399. Each student must be accompanied by an adult, who registers as a non-performing participant for $599. Transportation and lodging are not included.

Accepted singers will also purchase the official choral score and receive access to professionally produced vocal learning tracks to assist in their preparation throughout the season.

For complete audition information, eligibility requirements, and application materials, visit: https://www.midamerica-music.com/nhhc.

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