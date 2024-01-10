National Chamber Ensemble Presents THE PASSION OF THE TANGO As A Valentine Special

This will be an evening of music and dance that will light the fire of love this Valentine’s Day. 

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 2 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

Nothing is more romantic than the Tango. And The National Chamber Ensemble (NEC) presents a not to be missed Valentine’s Concert, Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Gunston Arts Center, Theatre 1 in Arlington, VA featuring The Passion of the Tango. This will be an evening of music and dance that will light the fire of love this Valentine’s Day. 

Guest host Michelle Isabelle-Stark, Cultural Affairs Director for Arlington County, will help set the mood for the evening. The National Chamber Ensemble has curated a program featuring the most passionate of music born in Argentina, the Tango.  

This exciting and dynamic music was inspired by immigrants who came to Buenos Aires in the 18th and 19th century in search of a better life. It will come to life performed by three of NEC’s virtuoso musicians: Artistic Director and violinist Leo Sushansky, cellist Stephen Honigberg and pianist Carlos Cesar Rodriguez.

Some of the extraordinary instrumental music on the program includes the Grand Tango for Cello and Piano by Astor Piazzolla, as well as his Four Seasons in Buenos Aires. Carlos Gardel's famous tango Por Una Cabeza (arranged by John Williams) is also featured and much more.

Adding to the enchantment, this captivating performance will culminate with Tango inspired choreography for Winter and Spring from Piazzolla’s Four Seasons in Buenos Aires created by renowned choreographer Lucy Bowen McCauley. Prepare to be mesmerized by the fusion of evocative music and captivating movements, as Bowen McCauley's choreography brings all the passion of Tango to life on stage.

“I chose two local dancers who I have never worked with, Kevin White and Michaela Conroy. I think they are so right for what I’ve created set to the beautiful, sizzling music of Astor Piazzolla. With the NCE playing the music live on stage with the dancers, the audience will experience a feast for the eyes and ears,” said Lucy Bowen McCauley. 

“This is our Valentine to you…our audience who continues to inspire us in our love of music…and performing works which are so much fun to play and listen to. The perfect night to share with your love or to indulge in your love for exciting, soulful, and passionate music.” said Leo Sushansky. “This is an evening you won’t want to miss.”

Gunston Arts Center – Theatre 1 

2700 South Lang Street

Arlington, VA  22206

(Free parking)

Program/Ticket info: 703 685-7590

Tickets: $40 Gen admission, $20 student

Click Here




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Alex Brightman Takes First Bows in SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photos: Alex Brightman Takes First Bows in SPAMALOT on Broadway

Alex Brightman made his triumphant return to the court of Camelot as Sir Lancelot in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT. Check out photos from the big night!

2
Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Photo
Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Prayer for the French Republic has officially opened on Broadway! The play opened last night, January 9, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. BroadwayWorld is taking you on the red carpet at the production's opening with Donna Murphy, Tyne Daly, LaChanze and more. Check out photos below!

3
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CORRUPTION at LCT Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CORRUPTION at LCT

Check out rehearsal photos for Corruption at Lincoln Center Theater!

4
Video: HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring Photo
Video: HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring

The world premiere production of Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, will release an original cast recording. Watch a video from the cast recording session!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Alex Brightman Takes First Bows in SPAMALOT on BroadwayPhotos: Alex Brightman Takes First Bows in SPAMALOT on Broadway
Photos: See John Behlmann, Saffron Burrows & More in Rehearsals for CORRUPTION at Lincoln Center TheaterPhotos: See John Behlmann, Saffron Burrows & More in Rehearsals for CORRUPTION at Lincoln Center Theater
Cast Set For Audible Theater's World Premiere of DEAD OUTLAW, From the Team Behind THE BAND'S VISITCast Set For Audible Theater's World Premiere of DEAD OUTLAW, From the Team Behind THE BAND'S VISIT
THE COLOR PURPLE Classes Come to Peloton This MonthTHE COLOR PURPLE Classes Come to Peloton This Month

Videos

HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring Video
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Video
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley Video
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You