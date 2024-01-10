National Chamber Ensemble Presents THE PASSION OF THE TANGO As A Valentine Special

Nothing is more romantic than the Tango. And The National Chamber Ensemble (NEC) presents a not to be missed Valentine’s Concert, Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Gunston Arts Center, Theatre 1 in Arlington, VA featuring The Passion of the Tango. This will be an evening of music and dance that will light the fire of love this Valentine’s Day.

Guest host Michelle Isabelle-Stark, Cultural Affairs Director for Arlington County, will help set the mood for the evening. The National Chamber Ensemble has curated a program featuring the most passionate of music born in Argentina, the Tango.

This exciting and dynamic music was inspired by immigrants who came to Buenos Aires in the 18th and 19th century in search of a better life. It will come to life performed by three of NEC’s virtuoso musicians: Artistic Director and violinist Leo Sushansky, cellist Stephen Honigberg and pianist Carlos Cesar Rodriguez.

Some of the extraordinary instrumental music on the program includes the Grand Tango for Cello and Piano by Astor Piazzolla, as well as his Four Seasons in Buenos Aires. Carlos Gardel's famous tango Por Una Cabeza (arranged by John Williams) is also featured and much more.

Adding to the enchantment, this captivating performance will culminate with Tango inspired choreography for Winter and Spring from Piazzolla’s Four Seasons in Buenos Aires created by renowned choreographer Lucy Bowen McCauley. Prepare to be mesmerized by the fusion of evocative music and captivating movements, as Bowen McCauley's choreography brings all the passion of Tango to life on stage.

“I chose two local dancers who I have never worked with, Kevin White and Michaela Conroy. I think they are so right for what I’ve created set to the beautiful, sizzling music of Astor Piazzolla. With the NCE playing the music live on stage with the dancers, the audience will experience a feast for the eyes and ears,” said Lucy Bowen McCauley.

“This is our Valentine to you…our audience who continues to inspire us in our love of music…and performing works which are so much fun to play and listen to. The perfect night to share with your love or to indulge in your love for exciting, soulful, and passionate music.” said Leo Sushansky. “This is an evening you won’t want to miss.”

Gunston Arts Center – Theatre 1

2700 South Lang Street

Arlington, VA 22206

(Free parking)

Program/Ticket info: 703 685-7590

Tickets: $40 Gen admission, $20 student

