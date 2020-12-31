Nathan Lane and Vanessa Williams Join NBC's NEW YEAR'S EVE 2021 To Support Hunger Relief Efforts Of BC/EFA

Broadway's Nathan Lane and Vanessa Williams will make special appearances during tonight's broadcast of "NBC's New Year's Eve 2021" to encourage donations for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' national efforts addressing hunger and food insecurity.

The donations will provide healthy meals and urgent support for groceries at food banks and other organizations across the country currently supported by Broadway Cares' National Grants Program. Every donation made at broadwaycares.org/help will be matched dollar for dollar by Craig Newmark Philanthropies, up to $200,000. Craig Newmark Philanthropies was founded by Craig Newmark, the creator of craigslist.

"Our country has seen a nearly 50 percent increase this year in the number of people who don't know where their next meal will come from," Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, said. "We are deeply grateful to Nathan, Vanessa, our friends at NBC and the generous Craig Newmark Philanthropies for creating this opportunity to make our last act of 2020 be creating a better 2021 for those struggling during this pandemic. As we head into the New Year, let's give hope instead of giving into despair."

Earlier this year, Broadway Cares provided $2.3 million to food pantries, congregate meal services and meal delivery programs across the country, including in Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. As Broadway Cares prepares to provide another round of grants in January, the need for assistance is even greater as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the nation.

NBC's annual New Year's Eve special features Carson Daly hosting live from the heart of Times Square. Joining Daly as co-hosts are Amber Ruffin, star of Peacock's "The Amber Ruffin Show" and writer for "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and Stephen "tWitch" Boss, DJ and co-executive producer for "The Ellen Degeneres Show."

"NBC's New Year's Eve 2021" airs tonight, December 31, 2020, from 10-11 pm Eastern/Pacific, will break for local news then return for the final countdown to the iconic Times Square ball drop from 11:30 pm-12:30 am Eastern/Pacific.

"I love standing among the bright lights of Times Square and Broadway, where theater entertains us and nourishes our souls," Lane will say during the broadcast. "Let's head toward the new year by tapping into that same spirit. Join me right now in supporting Broadway Cares, the philanthropic heart of Broadway. Together, we can make sure those across the country affected by this pandemic get the healthy meals they need to survive."

Williams will encourage viewers: "Before the ball drops in Times Square, let's wrap up 2020 by giving help and hope to those in need all across the country. Join me in donating tonight to Broadway Cares. You can provide healthy meals to those struggling during this pandemic. Let's do what we can to help our friends and neighbors have a better 2021."

NBC will kick off the new year with a star-studded lineup of musical guests from across the country including AJR, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Chloe X Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Sting featuring Shirazee.