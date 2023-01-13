Natalie Weiss to be Featured on 'F***ing Good' Single From New Musical F***ING OTHER PEOPLE

Emmy-nominated writing team Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond (Romantics Anonymous, Disney's Vampirina) announced that the world premiere recording of their NSFW song "f-ing Good", from the edgy new musical f-ing OTHER PEOPLE, will be available Friday, January 20th everywhere music is streamed or sold. The song is performed by Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, Wicked, American Idol) with orchestrations by August Eriksmoen (Come From Away, Bright Star).

f-ing OTHER PEOPLE tells the story of a committed yet inexperienced couple who decide to embrace polyamory in an attempt to save their stagnating relationship. The provocative original musical has been in development since 2022.

"We're incredibly excited about f-ing OTHER PEOPLE. Which is a weird thing to say publicly," said Kooman and Dimond. "This is one of our favorite songs from the show, and we're thrilled to be able to give people a little taste of what's coming."

"The score features a modern pop-rock sensibility, which fits Natalie Weiss's voice perfectly. She's always been one of our favorite collaborators, and we can't think of anyone better to bring this song to life."

Mixing and mastering by August Eriksmoen.

KOOMAN & DIMOND

ABOUT KOOMAN & DIMOND

Michael Kooman (music) and Christopher Dimond (book & lyrics) are an Emmy-nominated writing team for the stage and screen. Their most recent musical, ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS, debuted to rave reviews at Shakespeare's Globe. They wrote more than 150 songs for VAMPIRINA, an animated musical TV series that airs on the Disney Channel and Disney Junior, reaching over 100 million viewers in 115 countries.

Other television work includes RIDLEY JONES, DEAD END: PARANORMAL PARK, and SPIRIT RANGERS, the hit new action-adventure series on Netflix.

Michael and Chris have written songs for Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patina Miller, Sara Ramirez, Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Santino Fontana, Christopher Jackson, Skyler Astin, James Monroe Iglehart, Anna Camp, Jane Lynch, Henry Winkler, Rachel Bloom, Donald Faison, Alfred Molina, Taran Killam, and Wanda Sykes.

Their stage projects include THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES (Village Theater), ORPHIE & THE BOOK OF HEROES (The Kennedy Center), THE ENLIGHTENMENT OF PERCIVAL VON SCHMOOTZ (commissioned by the Canadian Music Theatre Project), JUDGE JACKIE: DISORDER IN THE COURT (Pittsburgh CLO; licensed by Samuel French), DANI GIRL (Exit, Pursued by a Bear; licensed by Samuel French), GOLDEN GATE (Williamstown Theatre Festival), HOMEMADE FUSION (London's Ambassadors Theater, Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and JUNIOR CLAUS (Orlando Repertory Theatre; licensed by Dramatic Publishing).

Awards and honors include the Fred Ebb Award, a Jonathan Larson Grant, the Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart Award, the Samuel French Next Step Award, the Burton Lane Award, and the Harold Adamson Award. They are members of the Dramatists Guild and ASCAP, and are proud alumni of Carnegie Mellon University.

Their debut album, OUT OF OUR HEADS, and the world premiere recording of THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES are now available on iTunes and Spotify.

ABOUT Natalie Weiss

Natalie Weiss is an acclaimed singer, vocal coach, global sensation, and the creator of the game-changing series "Breaking Down The Riffs". She has over 15 years of Broadway, national tours, cast albums, movie soundtracks, and reality TV experience. Recordings: The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen, The Incredibles 2, and many musical theatre composers' albums. Appearances: Everyday Rapture, Emojiland, Wicked, Les Miserables, American Idol.

Natalie has sung with Broadway greats and iconic TV and media personalities including Tori Kelly, Ben Platt, Katharine McPhee, Pentatonix, Gaten Matarazzo, Shoshana Bean and Cheyenne Jackson, just to name a few. Her groundbreaking and fun approach to pop technique has become a growing standard in the music industry. BFA in musical theatre, Penn State. She is currently playing The Witch in Paramount Theatre's production of Into The Woods.