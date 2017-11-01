Natalie Weiss & Sally Wilfert Release ONE VOICE EP, Available Today!

Natalie Weiss & Sally Wilfert first met in 2015 when asked to perform together for The Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival's Fall Gala. Immediately in rehearsal, they realized how seamlessly their voices intertwined into one, ultimately forging a special bond, almost like a sisterhood. This magical experience inspired and carried into what would become the One Voice EP, which drops today on iTunes.

To purchase the EP, click here!

Natalie Weiss recently completed her run as Molly in Ghost at the White Plains Performing Arts Center. Her voice can be heard in the upcoming upcoming Hugh Jackman movie musical, The Greatest Showman, based on the life of P.T. Barnum, with original music by Pasek and Paul. She can also be heard as one of the virtual community voices on the Original Broadway Cast recording of Dear Evan Hansen. In 2015, she played Candy in the U.S. premiere of the new version of Saturday Night Fever at the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival. In August 2013, she completed a 2 1/2 year run swinging the national tour of Les Miserables. Back In 2010, she made her Broadway debut understudying the Menonettes in Everyday Rapture, starring Sherie Rene Scott. She also performed in the ensemble and understudied Elphaba in the 2nd national tour of Wicked. Natalie was an American Idol season 4 semi-finalist, has performed the National Anthem at Cowboys & Shea Stadium, has toured internationally teaching & doing solo concerts, but is most well known for her Youtube videos. She has gained an international following from her performance videos & popular web series, "Breaking Down The Riffs", which have collectively reached over 3 million views. Check out her self-titled EP on iTunes. Please visit: Natalieweiss.net

Sally Wilfert has appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award winning production of Assassins, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and King David. She also toured the country as Rona Lisa Peretti in the first national tour of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off-Broadway, Ms. Wilfert's credits include See Rock City (Lauren), Make Me A Song: The Music of William Finn (Sally), The Mistress Cycle (Tess) and The Prince & The Pauper (Mary Canty). At Carnegie Hall she has appeared in Cole Porter's Jubilee, South Pacific in Concert (starring Reba McEntire), and Sondheim: A Tribute, (all for PBS). Performing with the New York City Ballet at Lincoln Center and Tokyo, she was featured soloist, singing Somewhere for their performances of West Side Story Suite. Wilfert has performed throughout the country, including shows at the LaJolla Playhouse, Cincinnati Playhouse, Baltimore Center Stage, Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, New Haven's Schubert Theatre, Barrington Stage, Goodspeed Musicals, Hartford Theatreworks, The Fulton Opera House, Connecticut Grand Opera, and The Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati in such shows as The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Mona), Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz (World Premiere, Ethel Gumm), Damn Yankees (Meg), Kiss Me Kate (Lily/Kate), The Light in the Piazza (Margaret), Footloose (Ethel), LMNOP (World Premiere, Georgeanne), Little Miss Sunshine (World Premiere), Marry Me A Little, Les Miserables (Mdme. Thernardier), The Last Five Years (Cathy), Amadeus (Constanze), Enchanted April (Rose), Into the Woods (The Witch), The Threepenny Opera (Polly Peachum), Elegies: A Song Cycle (Woman 1) to name a few. Sally has appeared with Rob Kapilow in What Makes it Great? in major venues around the country, celebrating the songs of Arlen, Gershwin, Cole Porter, Sondheim and Bernstein. Other concert credits include Sally Wilfert: It's Time, American Songbook: Rebecca Luker, William Finn's Songs of Innocence and Experience, Broadway in South Africa, Jeff Blumenkrantz Songbook, New York City Christmas in such venues as The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 54 Below, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Dallas' Horchow Center, The Jacob Javits Center, Le Chat Noir, The Allen Room, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Zipper Theatre, Merkin Hall, Symphony Space, Joe's Pub, Birdland, and Williamstown's 62 Center. Her recording credits include Sweet Little Devil, See Rock City, Kitty's Kisses, New York City Christmas, Make Me A Song, Assassins, King David, The Prince & the Pauper, A Christmas Survival Guide. Her television credits include The Ameri-cans for Comedy Central, Loving for ABC and Law & Order Criminal Intent for NBC and the Submissions Only. Follow on Twitter @SallyWilfert, Instagram @salgalwilfert www.sallywilfert.com

