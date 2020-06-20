Nancy Pelosi's HOLD THE HOUSE Event Will Feature Barbra Streisand, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Idina Menzel, and Many More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, alongside John Legend and Erich Bergen, have put together Hold the House.

Hold the House is a four-part virtual fundraising series, to benefit the Hold the House Victory Fund, a joint fundraising agreement between the DCCC and 30 Members and Candidates in critical House races from around the country. This series will be the single best way for supporters to invest in holding a Democratic Majority in the House.

On Sunday, June 28, Broadway Celebrates Pride will be presented as part of the series, including appearances by Ben Platt, Idina Menzel, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, Tim Gunn, Anne Hathaway, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Billy Porter, members of the cast of Queer Eye, Randy Rainbow, the original cast of Rent, Anna Wintour, and more!

Other events that will take place as part of the series include ULTIMATE WOMEN'S POWER PARTY on Saturday, June 20 at 8:00 PM EDT. This event features Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Rodham Clinton, H.E.R., Jennifer Lawrence, John Legend, Téa Leoni, Shonda Rhimes, Julia Roberts, Sia, Gloria Steinem, and Aisha Tyler.

On Sunday, July 12 at 8pm, EGOT THE VOTE: PARTY WITH LIVING LEGENDS will take place. This event will include appearances from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Harry Belafonte, Bryan Cranston, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Audra McDonald, Barry Manilow, Rita Moreno, Alanis Morissette, Barbra Streisand, and more.

The final event in the series will be held on Sunday, July 19 at 8pm. Details are to come.

Learn more at https://dccc.org/holdthehouse/.

