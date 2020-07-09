NYWIFT Announces Inaugural Women's Animation Workshops For Teens And Adults

New York Women in Film & Television has announced two exciting multi-day virtual animation workshops, one for teens and one for adults, in late July as part of its commitment to advancing the filmmaking and storytelling skills of the greater New York City community. Participants in the NYWIFT Women's Media Workshops will be encouraged to draw on their community's experience of the COVID-19 crisis to create their personal animated stories. The program is presented with the support of New York City Council Members Joe Borelli (District 51), Keith Powers (District 4), and Carlina Rivera (District 2). Completed projects will have a unique NYWIFT premiere on a live virtual platform and be available via the NYWIFT Vimeo channel.

NYWIFT will present the program in partnership with the prestigious New York Film Academy animation department, which will provide expert animation educators from its award-winning program, Isaac Kalsky and Robert Appleton, to guide participants in working virtually to create their own finished short films. Not only are these skills used in film, television, and advertising, they are also a vital part in the creation of digital environments and social media. Participants will emerge from the workshops with baseline skills that they can grow and use in a variety of ways and industry sectors in the future.

NYWIFT will present two workshops:

Animation Modeling Class (for teens 14-18)

Over three days, participants will learn the basics of industry standard Maya Autodesk interface while modeling a fish, an aquarium, and props. Participants will emerge from the class with a good understanding of how to make simple objects in a 3D environment.

Dates: July 20-22, 2020; 10 AM - 5 PM (with a one hour break daily)

Cost: Free

To register: email programs@nywift.org

Details: https://www.nywift.org/event/new-york-film-academy-teen-3d-animation-class/

3D Animation Class (for adults)

This Webinar explores basic methods of animation and how they are being implemented in Maya Autodesk's 3D computer graphics software. Topics will include: Disney's 12 principles of animation, a demonstration of bouncing ball animation, a demonstration of a Pendulum animation and tail animation, walk cycle animation, and techniques for facial expression.

Dates: July 23-24, 2020; 4 - 7 PM

Cost: $50

Link to register: https://www.nywift.org/event/new-york-film-academy-adult-3d-animation-class/

Attendees can go to https://www.autodesk.com/education/free-software/featured and download either an educational copy of Maya Autodesk 2020 or a 30-day trial. Maya Autodesk can be used on the Windows or Mac platform on any decent laptop or PC.

New York Women in Film & Television is supported by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences (AMPAS), New York Community Trust, Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), and Warner Media.

"NYWIFT is grateful to New York City Council Members Joe Borelli, Keith Powers, and Carlina Rivera, as well as the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences (AMPAS), New York Community Trust, Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), and Warner Media their support which allows us to inspire, encourage, and cultivate creativity during the pandemic. The program offers the New York City community access to New York Film Academy's filmmaking expertise and educational offerings," said NYWIFT Executive Director Cynthia Lopez. "Especially now during COVID-19, it so important for us to use our time to acquire additional creative skills that not only will cultivate our artistic expression but add to our portfolio of job skills needed to find 21st century employment. I can't wait to see the films our community will develop."

"This introductory animation workshop is an exciting opportunity for filmmakers to acquire new storytelling skills. Through the workshop, participants will learn Disney's 12 principles of animation, and they will gain the basic understanding of the industry standard in graphics software, Maya," said NYWIFT Special Projects Associate Easmanie Michel, who curated the program. "We're particularly delighted to have sessions for teenagers, the new generation of content creators. Training sessions like these align with NYWIFT's efforts to support the filmmaking community through virtual programming."

